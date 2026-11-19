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Grand Theft Auto 6 is here, and plenty of Xbox Series X|S players are looking for ways to upgrade their gaming setup with early Black Friday savings as Rockstar's almost unbelievably anticipated open-world blockbuster arrives on consoles. Sadly, there's no PC version on the horizon just yet, but there's no reason a PC gaming monitor can't pull double duty with an HDMI port.

GTA 6 impressed us to an incredible degree, so if you're jumping into this reimagined version of Vice City on Xbox Series X, Best Buy has discounted several of LG's OLED gaming monitors, alongside premium Xbox joypads and a premium headset for deeper visual contrast, more responsive controls, and even more immersive audio. Best of all, they're compatible with PC, for whenever that inevitable port lands.

🔥 Hottest deals 🔥

1440p & HDR Save 30% ($150) LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD OLED 240Hz (27GX704A-B): was $499.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

The LG UltraGear 27-inch (27GX704A-B) is a standout OLED gaming monitor that will keep your PC games feeling smooth with its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, while providing 1440p resolution for Xbox with deep blacks and contrast using DisplayHDR tech. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox & PC Save 25% ($100) Logitech Astro A50 X LIGHTSPEED (Wireless): was $399.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

"The Logitech Astro A50 X resigns itself to the "niche" category from the start, but there's simply no other premium headset quite like it. The ultimate multiplatform headset to tie your consoles and PC together, the Astro A50 X is comfortable, sounds great, and is extremely convenient once you set it up." ~ Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer at Windows Central Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Read more Read less ▼

More savings

How long will these be on sale for? Many of these offers are currently scheduled to run to November 30, though deals can end early if stock sells out or retailers change pricing.

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