Building the ultimate GTA 6 setup? These upgrades pull double duty across PC and Xbox Series X with early Black Friday savings
From OLED monitors to premium Xbox controllers and headsets, these Best Buy deals could make GTA 6 even sweeter.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is here, and plenty of Xbox Series X|S players are looking for ways to upgrade their gaming setup with early Black Friday savings as Rockstar's almost unbelievably anticipated open-world blockbuster arrives on consoles. Sadly, there's no PC version on the horizon just yet, but there's no reason a PC gaming monitor can't pull double duty with an HDMI port.
GTA 6 impressed us to an incredible degree, so if you're jumping into this reimagined version of Vice City on Xbox Series X, Best Buy has discounted several of LG's OLED gaming monitors, alongside premium Xbox joypads and a premium headset for deeper visual contrast, more responsive controls, and even more immersive audio. Best of all, they're compatible with PC, for whenever that inevitable port lands.
🔥 Hottest deals 🔥
The LG UltraGear 27-inch (27GX704A-B) is a standout OLED gaming monitor that will keep your PC games feeling smooth with its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, while providing 1440p resolution for Xbox with deep blacks and contrast using DisplayHDR tech.
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"The whole controller, and all of the tools on its utility belt, lend themselves to precision in ways seldom seen by other gamepads." ~ Duncan Robertson, Hardware Writer at GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+ review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
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"The Logitech Astro A50 X resigns itself to the "niche" category from the start, but there's simply no other premium headset quite like it. The ultimate multiplatform headset to tie your consoles and PC together, the Astro A50 X is comfortable, sounds great, and is extremely convenient once you set it up." ~ Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer at Windows Central
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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More savings
This 32-inch variant of the LG UltraGear OLED Gaming monitor can switch between 4K at 240Hz for enhanced visuals or 1920x1080 Full HD at 480Hz for smoother frame rates on PC games.
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"If you want a wireless Xbox controller that also comes with Hall-effect tech, and super responsive mechanical buttons, this offering from Turtle Beach really is the only option on the market right now with all of those features." ~ Jennifer Young, Contributor, Gaming
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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How long will these be on sale for?
Many of these offers are currently scheduled to run to November 30, though deals can end early if stock sells out or retailers change pricing.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
- Ben Wilson Senior Editor
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