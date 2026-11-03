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Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives on November 19, but you're going to need to clear out your console drive for that 212GB file size. But let's be honest, you won't be playing anything else.



Rockstar have officially shared when you can start digital pre-loads, because who wants to be waiting on 212GB on launch day to play? The clock officially starts ticking on Tuesday November 10 so you'll have 9 whole days in advance to start your engines. That said, the exact time depends on your chosen platform.

When can I pre-load GTA 6?

Xbox Series X|S digital preloading kicks off globally at 12:00 a.m. GMT on November 10. For US players thats:

Eastern (EST): 7:00 p.m. (Nov 9)

7:00 p.m. (Nov 9) Central (CST): 6:00 p.m. (Nov 9)

6:00 p.m. (Nov 9) Pacific (PST): 4:00 p.m. (Nov 9)

European players will get access from 1 a.m. CET on November 10.



PlayStation 5 players will get access to the game at 12 a.m local time wherever you are.



For those who opted for physical retail editions, code-in-a-box copies are slated to begin arriving at retailers starting November 12.



In addition to the above, when the game launches on November 19, it will go live in your area at 12 a.m. local time, regardless of platform. So yes, some people will be able to play before others.

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Free printable map and physical poster

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar also revealed that on launch day (November 19), a printable version of the official GTA 6 cover art and the full map of Leonida will be available as a free digital download via the official site.

If you prefer physical collectibles for your wall, a double-sided printed version of the map and poster will be sold through the Rockstar Store shortly after launch for $0.99, or included as a free gift with any purchase.

If you haven't secured your copy yet or need to grab discounted currency to shave a few dollars off the purchase price, check out our GTA 6 pre-order guide for retailer links and gift card strategies.

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