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Microsoft's blueprint for making Windows 11 apps has received an update that allows developers to try more experimental features. WinUI Gallery just received a bump to version 3.0, and with that update comes a new approach to experimental features.

WinUI Gallery is Microsoft's sample app for developers, showing how Windows UI components work and helping app makers build software that looks and behaves like a native Windows 11 application.

WinUI Gallery used to receive new controls after those controls had reached a stable Windows App SDK release. Because of that, Microsoft was limited in how much it could change those controls based on feedback. WinUI Gallery now includes the experimental Windows App SDK so developers can play with new controls earlier and provide feedback to Microsoft in time to drive changes.

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🚀 WinUI Gallery 3.0 is here! Starting with this release, we're embracing Experimental versions of the Windows App SDK, giving you earlier access to new control/API samples so you can try them out more easily, share feedback, and help shape what's next! And this release is packed with new controls! 🚀 ✒️ Inking in WinUI!! 📑 TableView 📊 Charts 🔢 Pagination control 🪟 Simpler windowing APIs 🎁 WrapPanel and StackLayout ✨ And much more! Learn more👇: https://t.co/srgiSPUI29October 13, 2026

WinUI Gallery 3.0 also adds some quality of life changes that are outlined by Niels Laute, a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft:

Mouse back and forward buttons now navigate through the Gallery, just like in your browser ( #2195 ), thanks @hoshiizumiya !

now navigate through the Gallery, just like in your browser ( ), thanks ! Search finds more. Every control page now has search tags, so searching for terms like “context menu”, “carousel”, or “WCAG” finds the right page even when the query doesn’t match the control’s name ( #2185 ).

Every control page now has search tags, so searching for terms like “context menu”, “carousel”, or “WCAG” finds the right page even when the query doesn’t match the control’s name ( ). No more dead ends. When a search has no results, you now see your query, a few search tips, and a button to view all samples ( #2255 ), thanks @Zakariathr22 !

Since experimental controls are now in WinUI Gallery 3.0, there are several new samples available in the app, including TableView, Charts, and Wrap Panel and LayoutPanel. Those controls allow apps to present data in a way that's easier to digest.

WinUI Gallery is an app that everyday PC users will likely never download or even see. But it's an important tool for developers who want to create modern applications. The latest update should lead to more quality apps being available on Windows 11.

What is WinUI Gallery?

WinUI Gallery is a developer tool that acts as a digital showroom for Windows app development. Developers can see what UI elements look like on a PC by using the app and see relevant code samples to help create applications that align with Microsoft's design framework and guidelines.

Microsoft has had some form of a digital showroom since 2018, but the app has gone through a few name changes. Its current name is a bit confusing because of similar terms being used in different settings.

The latest update to WinUI Gallery brings that app to version 3.0, so it's referred to as WinUI Gallery 3.0. But despite the similar name, that is different than WinUI 3, which is the framework developers currently use.

Regardless of its slightly confusing name, WinUI Gallery is a useful tool for app development and helps push developers toward making apps that perform well and appear natural on Windows 11 PCs.

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