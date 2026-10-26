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Some would be surprised to hear that Microsoft Edge has been available on macOS for years. The browser receives regular updates and gives users an easy way to extend their browsing experience across platforms. Soon, organizations that rely on Edge on macOS will have another option for which version of the browser is installed.

Selecting the Microsoft Edge Extended stable channel will soon be an option for organizations. That channel receives major feature updates every eight weeks, giving organizations more time to validate changes to the browser.

The Edge Extended stable channel is already available on Windows. Next year, it will roll out to macOS. An entry in the AI at Work Roadmap (previously known as the Microsoft 365 Roadmap), outlines Microsoft's plans:

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"Organizations managing macOS devices will be able to select the Microsoft Edge Extended Stable channel, providing a slower 8-week major release cycle, compared to the two-week major release cycle for Stable."

Edge stable, which is commonly just referred to as "Edge," receives major feature updates every two weeks.

Notably, both Edge Stable and Edge Extended Stable receive security updates as needed. Organizations using the Extended Stable channel do not have to wait eight weeks to receive critical security fixes.

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