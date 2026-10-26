This version of Microsoft Edge is finally coming to macOS
Organizations managing Macs will soon be able to opt for slower Edge feature updates without missing security fixes.
Some would be surprised to hear that Microsoft Edge has been available on macOS for years. The browser receives regular updates and gives users an easy way to extend their browsing experience across platforms. Soon, organizations that rely on Edge on macOS will have another option for which version of the browser is installed.
Selecting the Microsoft Edge Extended stable channel will soon be an option for organizations. That channel receives major feature updates every eight weeks, giving organizations more time to validate changes to the browser.
The Edge Extended stable channel is already available on Windows. Next year, it will roll out to macOS. An entry in the AI at Work Roadmap (previously known as the Microsoft 365 Roadmap), outlines Microsoft's plans:
"Organizations managing macOS devices will be able to select the Microsoft Edge Extended Stable channel, providing a slower 8-week major release cycle, compared to the two-week major release cycle for Stable."
Edge stable, which is commonly just referred to as "Edge," receives major feature updates every two weeks.
Notably, both Edge Stable and Edge Extended Stable receive security updates as needed. Organizations using the Extended Stable channel do not have to wait eight weeks to receive critical security fixes.
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.