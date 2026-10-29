Click for next article

TL;DR Microsoft Edge is getting support for accelerated app launches on Windows 11, reducing launch times by up to 15% on average.

Microsoft says Edge can launch up to 33% faster during heavy multitasking workloads.

Microsoft Edge will soon launch faster on Windows 11 by using a feature no other browser has, at least for now. Accelerated app launch is a new feature on Windows 11 that streamlines the process of launching an app.

In the case of Edge, the browser sees a 15 percent launch speed improvement because of the feature. If you're multitasking heavily on your PC, the app could launch up to 33 percent faster.

The version of Edge with accelerated app launch support ships with the October 2026 non-security update for Windows 11. That update, known as KB5127936, is available now as an optional release. It also includes the updated context menu as well as Cloud Rebuild.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

Accelerated app launch requires both the app and Windows 11 to work together. Since Edge is the built-in browser on Windows 11, it should come as no surprise that Microsoft first shipped the feature to Edge.

Without accelerated app launch, clicking a link to open Edge requires Windows to determine whether Edge is already running. Doing so requires Windows to start an intermediary process that looks around for an instance of Edge. Microsoft explains that you probably won't notice sluggishness during this process on a freshly booted PC, but that you can notice things slow down when multitasking.

Accelerated app launch sends a registration request to Windows when the browser is launched initially. Windows can then find that registration quickly the next time you launch Edge through a link.

Because of how the feature works, you'll only see those launch speed improvements after Edge has already been opened and is running in the background.

The feature works in the Start menu, Taskbar, and supported links that open in Edge by default.

Not a selling point for Microsoft Edge

Microsoft is contributing the code for accelerated app launch to Chromium, so browsers such as Brave, Vivaldi, and Chrome can implement the feature. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Support for accelerated app launch is a nice addition to Edge, but it won't be a feature that convinces people to switch browsers. Microsoft is contributing its work related to the feature to Chromium, so other Chromium-based browsers can benefit from accelerated app launches on Windows.

As far as I can tell, there's nothing stopping non-Chromium browsers from doing the same thing, it would just require more work.

Microsoft is also working on opening PDF files using the feature.

So rather than an exclusive feature for Edge, accelerated app launch will help improve the overall Windows 11 experience by reducing how long it takes to open apps.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.