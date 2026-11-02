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Windows 11 has a new speed test feature in the works that will allow you to check your PC's connectivity without having to open a browser or a separate app. The feature is already in testing with Windows Insiders and looks promising so far.

Windows 11 already has a shortcut for testing internet speed, but it's simply a button that opens Bing's speed test in a web browser. The new speed test feature is built-in, making it feel like part of Windows 11 rather than a tacked-on browser shortcut.

The addition has been well-received and sparked positive discussions online. Our Mauro Huculak said, "Windows 11 needs more features like this," and his wish may come true.

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Marcus Ash, lead of Design and Research across Windows & Devices, discussed the new speed test feature and how the tool was created. According to Ash, the new speed test feature is the result of an agentic AI workflow guided by a real person.

"This is where I see a lot of potential in AI," said Ash. "Using agentic workflows and WinUI 3 to build more integrated Windows experiences. Getting from idea to customer value faster. Without AI slop. That is the way."

AI is under heavy scrutiny for a variety of reasons. Many criticize "vibe coding," which often results in low-quality projects. But there is a place for AI in certain workflows.

After looking at Ash's comment, it's easy to see why Microsoft chose to attach the term "Copilot" to many of its AI products. The company's leaders view AI as a tool that works alongside people to streamline workflows while still leaning on the guidance of human expertise.

Considering the positive reception of the new speed test tool, it seems likely that other parts of Windows 11 will be built with a similar workflow. I'm curious to see if they will all be well-received or if some people will push back solely due to the use of AI.

What do you think about Microsoft using AI as part of its development process? Let us know in the comments!

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