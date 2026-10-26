Click for next article

Windows 11's speed test tool that's in testing opens from Quick Settings rather than opening a browser session of Bing. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Windows 11 will no longer bump you to Bing when you try to test your internet speed. Microsoft is testing a new built-in speed test tool that opens directly from Quick Settings rather than opening your web browser.

The change just rolled out to Windows Insiders in the Experimental channel with Build 26340.9767. That was one of five builds to ship to Insiders recently. If you want to catch up on all the other changes, including the refreshed File Explorer context menu, check out my roundup of all the updates.

Microsoft first introduced a speed test to Quick Settings last year, but that feature was actually a shortcut to opening Bing. Even before that feature was announced, I said that it was a bad idea and that Microsoft should replace it with a built-in speed test tool within the taskbar.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

Microsoft has since listened to feedback and designed a built-in speed test tool that opens directly from the Quick Settings.

The old speed test tool was actually a shortcut to open Bing in a browser. (Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

To access the speed test tool, you need to open the Wi-Fi or Cellular flyout within Quick Settings. Alternatively, you can right-click the network icon in the system tray and select "Test internet speed."

Below are the relevant release notes about the speed test tool from Microsoft's recent blog post.

Microsoft is rebuilding several parts of Windows 11 as native or built-in tools. The new Start menu and the improved search experience are part of those efforts. While those larger elements make an immediate and sizeable impact on the Windows 11 experience, smaller changes like a built-in speed test tool help as well.

Internet Speed Test Release notes

We're making it faster and easier to check the performance of your internet connection in Windows. Windows Insiders can now run an internet speed test and see the results directly in Quick Settings, without being redirected to a browser.

Start a test from the new Speed test Quick Setting, from the Wi-Fi or Cellular flyout, or by right-clicking the network icon in the system tray and selecting Test internet speed . While the test runs, Quick Settings shows its progress and results, including download speed, upload speed, and ping.

Quick Setting, from the or flyout, or by right-clicking the network icon in the system tray and selecting . While the test runs, Quick Settings shows its progress and results, including download speed, upload speed, and ping. Because the test runs against your active internet connection, you can quickly understand how your current connection is performing without leaving your workflow. This updated experience builds on the internet speed test we previously introduced for Windows Insiders, bringing the test and its results directly into Windows.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.