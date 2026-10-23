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Microsoft's redesigned File Explorer context menu could make navigating Windows 11 feel faster and more personal. The company has started testing a new right-click menu that reduces clutter by moving less common options out of the way while keeping frequently used actions easy to access.

That new context menu is available for Windows Insiders in the Beta channel. Microsoft also shipped four other Insider builds of Windows 11 today that includes

File Explorer (Beta)

Introducing the new, redesigned context menu in File Explorer

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We're rolling out an updated context menu experience in File Explorer, designed to feel faster, cleaner, and easier to tailor to the way you work. The new design reduces top-level clutter, keeps commonly used actions easy to access, and adds a new Settings experience that gives you more control over what appears in the menu. As we continue refining this experience with Insider feedback, our goal is to make right-click feel more responsive, predictable, and personal.

experience that gives you more control over what appears in the menu. As we continue refining this experience with Insider feedback, our goal is to make right-click feel more responsive, predictable, and personal. We've also added a new teaching tip you might see as a first-time experience to help you learn about the customization options.

Settings (Beta)

We're making performance improvements to the Settings home page which should result in reduced loading times in certain scenarios.

Windows Insider Program (Experimental)

We've added the ability to filter Feature flags by enablement state.

Quick Settings (Experimental)

We're beginning to roll out a new Mobile devices experience in Quick Settings, making it easier to take quick phone actions (such as ring your phone) without breaking your flow on Windows.

experience in Quick Settings, making it easier to take quick phone actions (such as ring your phone) without breaking your flow on Windows. With your supported Android phone connected, everyday actions are now just a click away. You can turn Do Not Disturb on before a meeting, change your phone's ringer mode, and play a sound to find your phone nearby.

on before a meeting, change your phone's ringer mode, and play a sound to find your phone nearby. It's a simpler, faster way to manage your phone from the place you already use for quick Windows actions, helping your PC and phone work better together throughout the day.

Capabilities can vary by phone platform and device configuration. The initial experience provides the most complete set of controls for Android phones, while iPhone support starts with a more limited status-focused experience.

Check your internet speed directly from Quick Settings

We're making it faster and easier to check the performance of your internet connection in Windows. Windows Insiders can now run an internet speed test and see the results directly in Quick Settings, without being redirected to a browser.

Start a test from the new Speed test Quick Setting, from the Wi-Fi or Cellular flyout, or by right-clicking the network icon in the system tray and selecting Test internet speed . While the test runs, Quick Settings shows its progress and results, including download speed, upload speed, and ping.

Quick Setting, from the or flyout, or by right-clicking the network icon in the system tray and selecting . While the test runs, Quick Settings shows its progress and results, including download speed, upload speed, and ping. Because the test runs against your active internet connection, you can quickly understand how your current connection is performing without leaving your workflow. This updated experience builds on the internet speed test we previously introduced for Windows Insiders, bringing the test and its results directly into Windows.

Magnifier (Experimental)

We've added a Keyboard shortcut for Magnifier toggle in Settings > Accessibility > Magnifier . It lets you choose whether pressing Windows logo key + Plus (+) launches Magnifier.

toggle in . It lets you choose whether pressing launches Magnifier. The shortcut stays on by default, so nothing changes unless you want it to. If you find that Magnifier starts by accident, or the shortcut conflicts with another app or keyboard layout, turn the toggle off. You can still start Magnifier from Settings, and you can turn the shortcut back on at any time.

Microsoft 365 subscription in Windows (Experimental)

We're introducing a new inline experience that makes it easier for Microsoft 365 subscribers to manage their subscriptions in Windows. Subscribers who have recurring billing turned off can now turn it back on directly in Windows Settings, without leaving for a separate webpage. To get started, select Turn on recurring billing or Set up recurring billing from the Windows Settings Home page, the Accounts page, or the Start menu.

File Explorer (Experimental)

Improved progress indication when navigating to locations that take longer to load, such as network drives, making it easier to see that loading is underway.

Narrator (Experimental)

Narrator now supports additional languages for math reading, including Greek, Hungarian, Indonesian, Norwegian (Bokmål), Polish, Russian, Swedish, and Vietnamese.

Widgets (Experimental)

The Widgets picker now has a standard Windows dialog frame and supports light and dark title bars. It also removes the blank space previously left for an icon.

Taskbar (Experimental)

Fixed an issue with the previous update where explorer.exe wouldn't load after logging in, preventing the taskbar and other elements that rely on it from loading.

Unicode (Beta 26H1, (Experimental (26H1))

This update provides Windows text shaping support for Unicode 17.0, helping Windows correctly display and shape newly encoded characters and scripts. Unicode 17.0 added 4,803 characters, including support for four newly encoded scripts: Beria Erfe, Sidetic, Tai Yo, and Tolong Siki. These updates help keep Windows text support current as the Unicode Standard evolves and improve support for languages and writing systems used by people around the world.

Start menu (Experimental (26H1))

This update makes the Start menu more personal with several customizations.

You can choose between a small or large Start menu, in addition to the Automatic (default) option that's available today. To customize this setting, go to Settings > Personalization > Start > Start menu size .

(default) option that's available today. To customize this setting, go to . The Recommended section is renamed Recent in the Start menu and on the Start settings page ( Settings > Personalization > Start ).

section is renamed in the Start menu and on the Start settings page ( ). You can now hide your name and profile picture in Start by going to Settings > Personalization > Start > Hide your name and profile picture on Start .

. The Start menu settings page is now redesigned with section-level toggles to independently show or hide Pinned, Recent, and All.

Manage camera, microphone, and location access for desktop apps (Experimental (26H1))

Windows Insiders can now manage camera, microphone, and location permissions for individual desktop apps. Previously, access for traditional desktop applications was managed through a single device-wide setting.

With this update, you can review and control access on an app-by-app basis, giving you greater visibility into which apps are requesting access to sensitive resources and more control over your privacy choices. Our goal is to make privacy permissions easier to understand and manage across the wide range of desktop apps people use every day.

Recovery (Experimental (26H1))

We're adding a new entry point for Cloud Rebuild under Settings > System > Recovery, making it easier to access the feature from Settings.

File Explorer (Experimental (26H1))

We've sharpened file thumbnails in the Recommended section on the Home page so they're crisper and easier to read.

Magnifier (Experimental (26H1), Experimental (Future Platforms))

A new contrast theme toggle for a lower-glare screen. If bright screens are uncomfortable, many people use color inversion to reduce glare. However, inversion changes everything on screen, including photos, charts, and videos. With this update, we're introducing a new contrast theme toggle in Magnifier.

If bright screens are uncomfortable, many people use color inversion to reduce glare. However, inversion changes everything on screen, including photos, charts, and videos. With this update, we're introducing a new contrast theme toggle in Magnifier. Reduce glare with a single toggle. Turn on a contrast theme directly from the Magnifier toolbar for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Turn on a contrast theme directly from the Magnifier toolbar for a more comfortable viewing experience. Choose the contrast theme that works best for you. The dark theme is applied by default, and you can choose which contrast theme the toggle uses under Settings > Accessibility > Magnifier .

The dark theme is applied by default, and you can choose which contrast theme the toggle uses under . Photos, videos, and charts keep their original colors. Unlike color inversion, the contrast theme recolors the interface without touching your photos, charts, or videos, so they keep their real colors.

Unlike color inversion, the contrast theme recolors the interface without touching your photos, charts, or videos, so they keep their real colors. Color inversion is still here. This isn't a replacement. If you use inversion today, it works exactly as it always has. The contrast theme is a separate, purpose-built option to reduce glare when you want a darker interface without inverting colors.

Family Safety (Experimental (Future Platforms))

Improved family safety messaging when applications are blocked because of age-restricted parental controls.

Windows Setup (Experimental (Future Platforms))

The digital safety of users and supporting families is central to how we think about the Windows experience. We're improving information on parental controls and their availability during Windows setup, so families can more easily understand available protections and make informed choices from the very beginning.

Network (Experimental (Future Platforms))

Fixed an issue causing internet access to stop working for some Insiders after the last two flights.

Hyper-V (Experimental (Future Platforms))

Fixed an issue where some applications that used HCS-managed virtual machines experienced issues when sharing host folders with Linux VMs using Plan9. Folders shared from the Windows host using Plan9 didn't appear or couldn't be accessed in the guest environment.

Other (Experimental (Future Platforms))

Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to see an unexpectedly high volume of ESENT events after the latest flights.

Fixed an underlying issue in the latest flights causing Insiders using VMware to experience frequent green screen bugchecks with error PFN_SHARE_COUNT.

Microsoft has been hard at work decluttering Windows 11. While those efforts continue, it seems Microsoft is putting more emphasis on improving the built-in Windows 11 apps as well. Even the Camera app received some updates recently.

File Explorer is a core part of the Windows 11 experience, so it's nice to see it being upgraded as well.

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