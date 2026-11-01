Microsoft spent October testing a surprisingly useful collection of Windows 11 features, and after digging through the latest preview builds, I found several changes that could make a noticeable difference in how you use your PC.

Some address long-standing frustrations. Microsoft is finally experimenting with a customizable right-click menu, while the Start menu is getting more controls over its size and contents. Windows 11 can also run an internet speed test without kicking you into a browser, and traditional desktop apps are gaining more granular privacy controls.

There are smaller improvements worth knowing about, too, including phone controls in Quick Settings, smarter Windows Hello behavior in low light, accessibility improvements, and changes aimed at handheld gaming.

Microsoft tested these features across eight Windows 11 preview builds during the second half of October. I've gone through the changes and pulled out the ones I think actually matter.

Biggest improvements from the Windows Insider Program in October 2026

Let's dive into the most noteworthy changes since my last roundup.

Windows 11 finally lets you customize the context menu

Windows 11 build 26220.9757 introduces a redesigned context menu with new customization options that let you simplify the interface and control which commands appear when right-clicking files and folders.

The updated menu reduces clutter by moving additional app commands into a new "App extensions" submenu. This keeps the main menu focused on frequently used actions while providing access to extensions added by installed applications.

The new "Customize menu" option opens a dedicated page under Settings > Personalization, where you can control the menu's layout and available commands.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Under "File actions," you can choose which options appear directly in the main menu, including "Send to," "Print," "Create shortcut," "Copy as path," and "Rotate image." "Send to" and "Print" are also new additions to the modern context menu design.

The customization options extend to application integrations. You can choose whether the "App extensions" submenu appears in the main menu and select which application extensions remain directly accessible.

The new settings let you arrange primary commands, such as Cut and Paste, vertically instead of using the horizontal layout introduced with the modern design. You can also move "Properties" to the bottom of the menu to restore its familiar placement.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

For those who prefer the classic experience, Windows 11 now lets you bring back the "Show more options" entry. You can also continue opening the traditional context menu by holding Shift while right-clicking a file or folder.

Internet speed test without a browser

Starting with build 26340.9767 in the Experimental channel for version 26H2, the Windows team is refreshing the "Speed test" feature with a native interface in the Quick Settings that allows you to test your internet connection without leaving the desktop.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

If you recall, the feature isn't new, but the previous version was an option that opened Bing in the Microsoft Edge browser to perform a speed test with the online tool.

In the new design, the feature is still using the same Speed Test service in the backend, but the tests happen within the desktop experience.

You can also access the feature from the Wi-Fi or Cellular flyout, or by right-clicking the network icon and choosing the "Test internet speed" option.

The Start menu is finally getting more customization

As part of version 26H1, build 26220.9739 introduces new Start menu customization options, including the ability to choose a "Small," "Large," or "Automatic" layout under Settings > Personalization > Start, using the "Start menu size" option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Microsoft also renames the "Recommended" section to "Recent" in both the Start menu and its Settings page.

In addition, users can now hide their name and profile picture from Start and independently show or hide the "Pinned," "Recent," and "All" sections using the redesigned Start settings page.

Windows 11 is giving you more control over desktop app permissions

In the "Privacy & security" section of the Settings app, the Windows team introduced per-app permissions for camera, microphone, and location access, giving users more control over the sensitive resources traditional desktop apps can use.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Now, inside the Camera, Microphone, or Location settings, users can view and allow or deny access for individual apps. Apps that have not previously accessed a resource will prompt for permission when they first request access.

The update preserves existing permissions, so previously allowed apps retain access and denied apps remain blocked. No action is required, and existing settings are not reset.

Enterprise policies continue to work as designed, although Microsoft is exploring additional management capabilities.

Also, most desktop apps appear with clear names, but some that rely on shared system components or browser-hosted experiences may appear under unexpected names.

Finally, apps with unverified publishers may appear as "Unsigned," so users should grant permissions only to applications they recognize and trust.

These changes for privacy are available with the release of build 26220.9739.

Finally, in build 28020.3262, the "Privacy & security" page gets an update that improves the organization of specific settings, including Camera, Microphone, and Location privacy controls.

Your phone controls are moving into Quick Settings

In Quick Settings, you'll also find a new "Mobile devices" flyout that lets you control your phone without interrupting your workflow.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

If you're connecting a supported Android phone, you can check its battery, change the ringer, remotely play sound to find your phone, and enable Do Not Disturb.

This new interface is available starting with build 26340.9767 in the Experimental channel.

XBOX mode new Task View

Starting with builds 26340.9750 and 26220.9739, Windows 11 introduces an updated Task View interface when XBOX mode is enabled.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The new interface adds a navigation bar that gives quick access to "Exit to Desktop" and "Power Options" while using the gaming controller.

Feature flags are getting easier to manage

On the Feature flags page, you won't see major changes, but a new "Filter by" option lets you find and review components you can turn on or off in the installation.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Windows Hello can brighten your screen when it can't see you

Another worthy improvement can be found in Windows Hello. Starting with build 26340.9750, a new option lets the system automatically adjust screen brightness to provide more light and improve the authentication experience when using Windows Hello Facial recognition.

The feature is called "Automatically adjust screen brightness during face recognition" and is available in Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options > Facial recognition (Windows Hello).

Magnifier improvements

In build 26220.9739, the development team released an updated version of the Magnifier experience to support independent zoom levels for each monitor in "Extend" mode (Settings > System > Display), preventing the magnified view from spilling across screens.

Users can set different zoom percentages for each display using the "Windows key + Plus (+)," "Windows key + Minus (-)," or "Ctrl + Alt + mouse wheel," adjust the percentages in Settings > Accessibility > Magnifier, or move the Magnifier toolbar to the screen they want to adjust.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Per-monitor zoom is enabled by default, but users can turn it off from the Magnifier toolbar or Settings to restore the traditional behavior of a single magnified view spanning all displays.

The update also introduces viewport locking, which keeps a monitor's magnified view in place while users move their pointer to another screen. This lets users reference content on one display while working on another without losing sight of the information.

The locked screen stays live and interactive, letting users click, read, or copy content while its view stays fixed. A notification indicates when a screen is locked. Users can lock or unlock an individual display by pointing to it and using the "Ctrl + Windows key + K" shortcut, customize the shortcut to "Ctrl + Alt + P" under Settings > Accessibility > Magnifier, or use the "Windows key + Esc" shortcut to release all locks.

In build 28120.3302, Microsoft adds a new contrast theme toggle to Magnifier to help reduce screen glare without changing the original colors of photos, videos, and charts. Users can enable a contrast theme directly from the Magnifier toolbar, with the dark theme applied by default. The preferred contrast theme can be selected under Settings > Accessibility > Magnifier.

Unlike color inversion, which changes colors across the screen, the new option adjusts the appearance while preserving the original colors of visual content. One last thing to note is that color inversion remains available as a separate feature.

Home Device Info card

In addition, build 26220.9739 added the Device Info Card on the Settings Home page to more markets.

The new card offers a quick overview of the device's key specifications and usage for users logged in with a Microsoft account. Clicking the link will open the "About" settings page.

Recovery improvements

Build 26220.9739 for version 26H1 also adds a new "Rebuild this PC" entry point for Cloud Rebuild under Settings > System > Recovery, making the feature easier to find and access directly from the Settings app.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Search experience declutter

The Windows team has also simplified the Search home interface to reduce visual clutter and make recent searches easier to access.

Search results now show clearer source indicators, helping users distinguish between apps, settings, files, web results, and Microsoft Store suggestions before opening them.

Finally, and perhaps more importantly, a new option under Settings > Privacy & security > Search also lets users choose whether web and Microsoft Store suggestions appear alongside local search results.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Although these improvements have been available in other builds, they became available for version 26H1 with the release of build 28020.3262.

Pointer Indicator accessibility feature

As part of the accessibility features in build 28020.3262, Microsoft introduced the Pointer Indicator to help users with low vision locate their mouse cursor more easily.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

You can enable the feature under Settings > Accessibility > Mouse pointer and touch. Once enabled, users can toggle "Pointer Indicator" on or off using the "Windows key + Ctrl + Shift + X" keyboard shortcut.

Live Captions improvements

In build 28020.3262, the Windows team also added a new "Include Screen Reader audio" setting for Live Captions.

The option is turned off by default, preventing Live Captions from transcribing audio from screen readers such as Narrator, JAWS, and NVDA.

This keeps captions focused on microphone and system audio unless you choose to include screen reader audio.

Microsoft 365 billing interface built in

In a continued effort to make it easier to take your money, Microsoft is building a new native interface that allows Microsoft 365 subscribers to turn on recurring billing without having to open their account details in a web browser.

Microsoft is testing this interface in build 26340.9767 through the Experimental channel.

Windows Central's Take

Microsoft is making some genuinely good decisions here. I'm particularly interested in the redesigned context menu, because giving users control over what appears when they right-click could finally address one of the most frustrating changes Microsoft introduced with Windows 11.

The new Start menu controls follow the same theme. Being able to resize Start, hide sections you don't use, and remove your profile information gives users more say over an interface Microsoft has kept surprisingly rigid. Per-app privacy permissions for traditional desktop applications are another meaningful improvement that Windows should arguably have offered much sooner.

Even the smaller additions make sense. I would rather run an internet speed test directly from Quick Settings than have Windows launch a browser, and automatically increasing screen brightness when Windows Hello needs help recognizing you is exactly the kind of subtle feature that can make Windows feel smarter without getting in the way.

I'm much less enthusiastic about Microsoft building a native interface for turning Microsoft 365 recurring billing back on. Windows 11 already spends plenty of time encouraging users to sign in, subscribe, or enable Microsoft services. I'd rather see Microsoft devote that attention to the unfinished and inconsistent parts of Windows itself.

Taken together, though, this is a promising batch of changes. The features I'm most excited about aren't flashy. They give users more control, remove unnecessary steps, and make familiar parts of Windows less frustrating to use. I want to see more of that.

Which of these Windows 11 changes would make the biggest difference on your PC? Let me know in the comments.

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