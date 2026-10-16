Click for next article

As part of the Windows Insider Program, Microsoft released several preview builds of Windows 11 in early October, some of which rolled out new features and improvements, while others played catch-up by bringing already announced changes to other channels.

During the first two weeks of October, the software giant made available the first preview of the new Windows Search experience. We also saw the new Battery widgets and more.

Microsoft also revealed a new option to sanitize the hard drive when using the Cloud Rebuild feature, plus improvements to File Explorer, Share, and more.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

In the Experimental channel, we've seen builds 28120.3181, 26340.9616, 26340.9596, 28120.3151, 29683, and 29680. In the Beta channel, the company released builds 26220.9606, 28020.3172, 26220.9587, and 28020.3142.

In this recap, I'll highlight the latest and most noteworthy changes available through the Windows Insider Program.

Biggest improvements from the Windows Insider Program in October 2026

In this recap, I'll highlight the latest and most noteworthy changes available through the Windows Insider Program.

Windows Search overhaul

Starting with the release of build 26340.9616 for version 26H2, Microsoft began the gradual rollout of the new Windows Search experience.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The new experience features an entirely new interface using WinUI 3, designed to make search faster and more efficient while using less memory.

Perhaps the most notable change is the new inline actions that let you perform tasks directly from the Search box. For example, you can switch between the light and dark mode, enable Bluetooth, adjust brightness, arrange windows, and more.

In addition, the company is adding improvements to help Windows Search understand you better, including better handling of typos and synonyms.

The new Search experience is currently available in versions 26H2 and 26H1 as a preview through the Experimental channel.

Battery new widget

Also, Windows 11 build 26340.9616 ships with the new Battery Status widget, which tracks your computer and peripherals' battery levels without having to resort to third-party tools.

The widget is available from the Widgets dashboard> Add widgets > Battery Status.

Once the widget is enabled, you'll see the battery level of your laptop as well as your mouse, keyboard, headphones, and more.

Task Manager new processes group

Although Task Manager isn't getting another makeover, an updated version improves how it handles process groups, letting apps combine separate background processes into a single category instead of relying on traditional parent-child process trees.

Microsoft says that this should make it easier to view how an app uses system resources. Currently, this works only in Microsoft Defender.

File Explorer faster navigation

The company has also made small but welcome improvements to File Explorer with the release.

For instance, on build 26340.9596 for version 26H2, you can now use the "~" character to quickly open your profile folder or subfolder, for example, "~\AppData".

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

As part of the File Explorer changes, on builds 28120.3151 and 28020.3142 for version 26H1, Microsoft rolled out improvements to keep folder view customizations, such as sorting and icon size preferences, consistent across different access paths and apps.

The update also improves address bar support for paths with double backslashes and quotation marks.

Finally, in this wave of updates, build 29680 for the Future Platforms version, you'll find an updated version of the file manager that now handles previews for downloaded files from the internet.

When using the preview pane, HTML files will show a preview after you acknowledge the warning, while non-HTML files, such as PDFs, will show previews automatically.

Cloud Rebuild improvements

Cloud Rebuild is a new recovery feature that helps you reinstall the operating system when your computer has problems or won't boot.

Unlike other recovery options, this feature uses Windows Update to download installation files and drivers without needing bootable USB media.

This recovery feature is still in preview, but in build 26340.9596 for version 26H2 and build 26220.9587 for version 25H2, you'll now find a new "Rebuild this PC" option on the Recovery page in Settings, making it easier to access.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Also, in builds 28120.3151 and 28020.3142 for version 26H1, the Cloud Rebuild feature added a new "Remove & sanitize files" option to securely erase data before reinstalling the operating system, which is useful when recycling or reassigning a computer.

This update also lets admins configure and start a Cloud Rebuild remotely using Recovery CSP.

Narrator's new math reading

As part of the updates for version 26H1 (builds 28120.3151 and 28020.3142), Microsoft also updated the Windows Narrator feature with a more natural way to read and explore math equations.

According to the company, on supported apps from the Microsoft 365 suite, such as PowerPoint and Word, Windows Narrator can now read equations as structured expressions.

In addition, a new math navigation mode allows you to explore an equation one part at a time.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

You can use the "Narrator key + Alt + N," and then use the arrows to move through fractions, exponents, and roots. You can also use "Esc" to exit the mode.

The new math capability also works on supported web content in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

In this wave of updates, the Magnifier lets you enter the exact zoom percentage directly in the toolbar instead of relying on the presets.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

In addition, in the settings, the preset option now includes more increments up to 400 percent.

Windows Share customization

Although the Windows Share experience remains largely the same, Microsoft has added the ability to pin your favorite apps directly in the Share interface in the Experimental channel for Future Platforms.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

This change makes it easier to find your favorite apps that you use often when sharing.

Installed apps page tweak

Finally, starting with build 29680, the "Installed apps" page now shows the version number at the top level under the Apps settings section for package apps.

Windows Central's Take

I'd put the new Windows Search, Cloud Rebuild, and File Explorer improvements at the top of this list. Search is becoming more useful for everyday tasks, Cloud Rebuild is getting better options for recovering a computer and securely erasing its data, and File Explorer is addressing small annoyances that can make file management frustrating.

These changes can make Windows 11 more practical without requiring users to learn an entirely new way of doing things.

I hope Microsoft continues to improve these core features instead of leaving them behind in favor of bigger, flashier additions.

Which of these three improvements would you most like to see arrive on your PC? Let me know in the comments.

More resources

Explore more in-depth how-to guides, troubleshooting advice, and essential tips to get the most out of Windows 11 and 10. Start browsing here:

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.