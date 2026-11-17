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Microsoft Ignite just kicked off, and viewers are in for a treat if they love AI-aided development and cutting-edge tools for creating apps and experiences. While those are exciting topics for many people, I assume everyday computer users are more interested in Windows 11 features. Luckily for them, Microsoft showcased new features that are on the way to the operating system.

Microsoft is turning Copilot into a troubleshooting assistant that can inspect your PC, identify problems, explain what's wrong, and potentially save you from manually digging through Windows settings (or finding an IT admin to help you).

Microsoft shared an example in a recent blog post in which a user asked "The audio isn't coming out of my bluetooth headphones. Can you diagnose the issue for me?" Copilot then asked for permission to access files and read system information. After that permission was granted, Copilot determined the cause of the issue.

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Demo: PC Troubleshooting with Copilot and Windows Hybrid Intelligence - YouTube Watch On

In the example, Copilot determined that the headphones were connected, but that Windows 11 was likely sending audio to a different device. The AI assistant then broke down how to fix the problem.

With its new capabilities, Copilot should be able to lighten the load of IT support by answering frequently asked questions.

These PC diagnostic features fall under the same umbrella as other local capabilities. Rather than rely solely on the cloud, Copilot runs locally to perform a read-only scan of a system. It then uses the results to find the root causes of issues.

We've known for a while that Copilot would gain these features. As far as I can tell, the video Microsoft shared is the first time we've seen PC diagnostics running in Copilot.

One thing that stands out in the example video is that Copilot is summoned through the new Search experience on Windows 11. That experience has a redesigned interface and is faster than what's currently available on Windows 11. It recently entered testing among Windows Insiders.

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