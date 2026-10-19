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Microsoft is finally giving Copilot+ PCs more capabilities on Windows 11. After the disastrous launch of Copilot+ PCs in 2024 which ultimately led to the company retiring the brand as a marketing asset this year, Microsoft has announced Hybrid intelligence, a new wave of AI features that will utilize on-device processing and the cloud.

If you thought the Copilot+ PC promise of NPU-powered local AI experiences was dead, I wouldn't blame you. Microsoft has been slow to build out NPU-based AI features on Windows 11, with Click To Do and Semantic Search being the last Copilot+ PC exclusive features to launch over a year ago.

But that seems to be finally changing with "Hybrid intelligence," a part of which is being built directly into the Copilot app on Windows 11 and will intelligently route AI tasks and experiences between on-device processing and the cloud on Copilot+ PCs. Here's what's coming soon to Windows 11:

Local context: With your permission, Copilot can understand relevant content on your PC, including files and recent activity, bringing local context into the flow of work.

With your permission, Copilot can understand relevant content on your PC, including files and recent activity, bringing local context into the flow of work. Local actions: Copilot can take action on your behalf across Windows, helping complete tasks like organizing files, assessing device diagnostics, troubleshooting issues, coding, and carrying out workflows directly on your device.

Copilot can take action on your behalf across Windows, helping complete tasks like organizing files, assessing device diagnostics, troubleshooting issues, coding, and carrying out workflows directly on your device. Local models: Copilot can tap into AI models running on your PC, using local compute for the right tasks while combining it with cloud intelligence when needed.

Hybrid Intelligence looks to be a natural evolution of Copilot+ PCs. Microsoft is finally giving this AI hardware more to do, with the ability to reach out to the cloud when required for more complex workloads. These Hybrid Intelligence features enhance the new Copilot Home, Code, and Autopilot experiences that were recently announced.

"Copilot understands your PC, takes action with your permission, and uses local models when it makes sense, with you in control at every step," Microsoft says. "Copilot features powered by hybrid intelligence are expected to begin rolling out on Copilot+ PCs in the coming months."

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft says Hybrid intelligence requires Copilot+ PC compatibility, which naturally implies that these new AI experiences will lean on the NPU for local processing, as that's one of the hardware requirements for meeting the Copilot+ PC feature bar.

Microsoft believes that a hybrid approach to AI will be the way forward for computing. It's important for PCs to have local AI compute power and capabilities to reduce pressure on data centers, and it's also important for privacy and security reasons too.

Agents on Windows are being heavily pushed as a local AI experience, though it requires PCs with powerful GPUs and lots of system memory to really take advantage of. The NPU is not powerful enough to handle most large language models at current, and so is reserved for less power intensive tasks and automations.

The company has also announced Aion Instruct, an on-device AI model that replaces Phi Silica and runs on not just the NPU, but GPU and even CPU in some cases. It's a small language model capable of handling text generation, instruction following, and web tasks.

Microsoft has confirmed that the Copilot+ PC brand is going away as a marketing asset, but it will continue to exist as a feature set. OEMs and Microsoft itself have stopped calling their new Surface PCs Copilot+ PCs, even though they are all Copilot+ PC compatible.

Now, the Copilot+ PC moniker is simply a checkbox on a spec sheet, and it looks like Hybrid intelligence PCs is the new marketing term that Microsoft wants to get in front of as many people as possible.

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