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Microsoft's plans for AI PCs include everything from laptops with only 8GB of RAM to supercomputers with over 128GB of RAM. The company's roadmap was outlined in slides shared on X by user "HXL."

One slide, labeled "Windows is the home for hybrid intelligence" shows four tiers of PCs. The lowest one, Tier 0, is Windows PCs with 8GB of RAM that are powered by Intel Core Series 3 or 4, AMD Ryzen 100 or 200, and Snapdragon X or X Plus.

Tier 1 covers Copilot+ PCs with 16GB to 64GB of RAM. That tier spans a broad range of specs, from consumer-focused processors like the Snapdragon X2 Plus to the much more powerful AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 400.

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Tier 2 is builder PCs for building and running AI models locally. The hardware in that tier overlaps with the high end of Tier 1. It includes PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra Next, NVIDIA RTX Spark, and AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 400.

The highest tier is for supercomputers designed to run frontier models locally. Those devices run on processors you'd never see in a consumer PC, such as Intel Crescent Island, NVIDIA GB300 DGX Station, and AMD Next chips.

Microsoft's roadmap is built around hybrid intelligence, with AI workloads split between local hardware and the cloud depending on the demands of each task. (Image credit: Microsoft (via user "HXL" on X))

What stands out most about the roadmap isn't the hardware itself but Microsoft's continued emphasis on hybrid intelligence. Rather than viewing local and cloud computing as competing approaches, Microsoft intends to use both.

We already knew that Copilot+ PCs required at least 16GB of RAM and that Microsoft had plans for workstations and supercomputers with top-end specs. NVIDIA's RTX Spark launched recently and powers several tier 2 PCs, such as the Surface Laptop Ultra.

It's interesting to see that PCs with 8GB of RAM appear on the roadmap. Microsoft has been working to optimize Windows 11 for PCs with 8GB of RAM. The current experience is viable for many use cases, but the operating system still needs optimization.

Poor, poor Sam Altman

Sam Altman may not be thrilled that Microsoft's AI roadmap includes PCs with more than 128GB of RAM. (Image credit: Getty Images | NurPhoto / Edit: Windows Central )

Microsoft's dream for AI computing is more like a nightmare for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. He recently claimed that it's "actually quite terrible" for people to have RAM on their own computers. One theory is that OpenAI and other tech giants would prefer AI workloads to rely on centralized compute resources that can then be sold as a service.

Altman did not mention that specifically, but his comments suggest he views compute power as a resource AI companies have more of a right to than people do.

Microsoft has very different plans for AI in the form of hybrid intelligence. Rather than relying solely on cloud computing or local processing, people using hybrid intelligence will use a mixture of both.

We're still in the early days of hybrid intelligence, but a likely scenario is one in which users utilize the local compute power they have and then summon the cloud to complete tasks as needed. That setup would allow PCs across the entire roadmap to access AI.

Tier 0 and Tier 1 devices could perform less demanding tasks depending on their exact specs and lean more heavily on the cloud for compute-heavy workloads. Tier 2 and Tier 3 PCs would mostly stick to local processing but have the cloud as an option for exceptionally demanding projects.

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