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Ever since Microsoft optimized its laptops with 8GB RAM in response to rising tech prices, they have become more easily recommended for people looking for affordable yet efficient laptops for work and casual use.

One such 8GB RAM laptop is this 13-inch 2K Microsoft Surface armed with a performance-boosting Snapdragon X Plus CPU, which is currently enjoying an early 26% Black Friday discount for $699.99 at Best Buy (down from $949.99).

Why buy this laptop?

Backview of the Microsoft Surface 13-inch laptop. (Image credit: TechRadar (John Loeffler) | Microsoft)

There was once a time when we actively avoided recommending 8GB RAM laptops, as they didn't have enough processing power to keep up with modern, demanding workloads on the Windows 11 OS.

However, with Microsoft's recent Windows 11 refresh, these 8GB RAM laptops have been given a second chance at life. According to tests done by our own tech expert, Cale Hunt, 8GB RAM laptops running Windows 11 have become faster on startup, better at memory compression so they can better run everyday workflow apps, and put up a better fight when tackling heavy workloads than they did a year prior.

So when you take these changes and combine them with the Microsoft Surface 13-inch's built-in Snapdragon X Plus CPU, you've got yourself a competent and reliable mid-range laptop that will clear out Microsoft Office assignments in a flash without costing you thousands of dollars like most laptops do these days thanks to the RAM Crisis.

On top of that, this laptop features a staggering battery life of over 17 hours on a single charge, a gorgeous, sleek design that's easily portable, and a very responsive keyboard and trackpad combo that's easy to type on.

Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal? Even if you're hesitant to buy before Black Friday, Best Buy's 'Price Match Guarantee' may allow eligible customers to request a refund of the difference if Best Buy lowers its own price during the applicable return window: "If our price goes lower during the holiday season, we’ll match it."

Can I swap out its RAM and SSD? This laptop's 8GB RAM is permanently soldered into the motherboard, but it's 256GB SSD can be swapped for a larger 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD for more space.

Is it a Copilot+ PC? Yes, this laptop is classified as a Copilot+ PC, complete with an NPU rated for 45 TOPS to help it handle using AI programs Cocreator or Recall.

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