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We like your sexy skins, but not too sexy, says Playground.

Itasha liveries are not banned, says Playground Games.

Last month, we investigated a big ban wave that hit user-generated content makers in Forza Horizon 6, set in Japan. Today, we got a big formal response from Playground Games.

Car culture is huge in Japan, and semi-ironic "Itasha"-style "sexy" anime liveries are a big part of it. Since Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan, it's not unsurprising that Itasha culture extended into the main game as well. Forza Horizon 6 lets users create intricate car skins and share them for others to use within the game, although some of these skins may have skirted the rules, leading to ban waves.

In a large blog post, Playground Games defended its moderation rules, and also vastly clarified how it approaches skins that may violate its "E for Everyone" rating, particularly when video game ratings aren't always consistent across regions.

Some major Itasha creators have caught bans recently, leading to confusion over the rules. (Image credit: @KamikazeS2K

Playground Games says 12.5 million skins have been made for Forza Horizon 6 so far, and only 3% of those users making "sexy" types of skins received moderation. Playground Games also denied theories that it was using AI to issue permanent bans, which fell on 60~ users specifically for repeat offences. 250 received warnings, 90 players received suspensions.

The key points from the blog are as follows:

Itasha isn't being banned, despite rumors. Playground says it values Itasha culture and encouraged users to keep making them.

despite rumors. Playground says it values Itasha culture and encouraged users to keep making them. Playground says moderation is done entirely by humans. Reports are reviewed by humans. Playground says the amount of reports isn't a factor in triggering reviews, putting to bed rumors of report exploitation.

Reports are reviewed by humans. Playground says the amount of reports isn't a factor in triggering reviews, putting to bed rumors of report exploitation. Playground says that the focus for reviews is on explicit nudity and other sexually explicit imagery, given that the game is marketed for children globally.

and other sexually explicit imagery, given that the game is marketed for children globally. Things like clothing, facial expressions, poses, settings, framing, props, and more go into decision making.

go into decision making. Playground offers examples, saying that a swimsuit isn't an automatic violation, but violations can be found in poses and facial expressions.

and facial expressions. Designs featuring "young"-looking characters receive additional scrutiny, regardless of the source material.

regardless of the source material. Forza also noted that private liveries are not exempt. Even if you leave half-created liveries in your system, they can also be subject to moderation.

Playground Games closed out by saying it will update the Forza Code of Conduct with this to boost clarity, and improve enforcement messages so users understand exactly why they were banned.

Moderation across Xbox and its subsidiaries has remained a hot topic. Over the summer, a user in Brazil successfully sued Microsoft for failing to recover his Xbox account despite admitting that he had been hacked. Blizzard has also struggled to keep a lid on World of Warcraft Forever users using in-game mechanics to rapidly farm mountains of gold, recently banning a major Twitch streamer for doing so in a move that has proved controversial.

I've never been short on DMs from people who say they have been unfairly banned on Xbox, resulting in losing access to email, OneDrive, and other associated accounts as a result. More transparency across the board would go a long way to help solving some of this stuff, and the Playground Games blog post is a good start in my view.

As more and more of our content goes digital and true ownership becomes blurry, it's on platform holders to offer transparency about how their systems work with regards to the above. Lest they invite legislation ...

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