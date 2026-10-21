Forza Horizon 6 is reportedly banning users for 'anime' car liveries — what's going on?

"Itasha" car culture is clashing with Forza Horizon 6, set in Japan, and Microsoft's global "E for Everyone" rating.

Over the past couple of weeks, I've been investigating an apparent wave of undeserved bans across the Forza Horizon community on Xbox, particularly in Japan.

Japan has a strong and unique car culture, and Playground Games acknowledged that Japan has been the most-requested setting for their popular Forza Horizon franchise. Forza Horizon is now in its 6th installment, which is currently available exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Indeed, general Xbox adoption in Japan has generally been anemic at best. Microsoft has historically struggled to compete against PlayStation and Nintendo in the region for a variety of reasons. Microsoft's U.S.-centricity has long prevented it from achieving reasonable penetration outside of its traditional English-first markets.

Forza Horizon set in Japan should've been a chance to change Xbox's fortunes in at least one region, but the RAMpocalypse has put a stop to that. But even beyond simply maintaining Xbox Series X|S stock levels, Microsoft has drawn the ire of some Japanese Forza Horizon players, who have once again put a spotlight on its haphazard community management systems.

Ban waves have been hitting some Forza Horizon 6 players in Japan and beyond over anime-styled skins

Itasha (痛車) liveries have been catching bans, even if the liveries seem generally harmless. (Image credit: @vinylkotuosiete

Japanese "Itasha (痛車)" user-generated liveries seem to be at the center of the ban waves Playground Games has been handing out for Forza Horizon 6 players.

Itasha is a car subculture, literally meaning "painful car," ironically celebrating overly flashy or "cringy" car liveries. The culture represents a nexus of sorts between car culture and anime culture, going all the way back to the 1980s.

As vinyl printing got more sophisticated and affordable, full-blown car skins became prevalent in Japan and even in the West, with otakus with more money than perhaps good taste (or armed with a strong sense of irony) jumping on board. Even major brands have been on the trend in recent years, too.

Naturally, since Forza Horizon 6 allows users to generate their own custom designs, Itasha car culture has proliferated within the game as well. However, sometimes the designs have fallen afoul of Forza Horizon's "E for Everyone" rating. Or at least, on paper.

While some of the skins are pretty clearly not suitable for "E for Everyone" ESRB ratings, others caught in the ban were using very mild skins. (Image credit: @vinylkotuosiete

Some of the skins that have caught bans are pretty clearly in violation of the policies like the above, but others seem relatively innocuous, making users wonder if Microsoft is being a bit heavy-handed.

One user told me that they had been banned for a month, potentially for the above livery, which they had designed and then kept in storage. I say potentially, because Forza doesn't exactly tell you why you've been banned or for which livery.

"This game has a forum for appealing penalties, and although I submitted a post there, I haven't received a reply in over a month," he said. "Consequently, I have no idea which livery caused my ban."

"Furthermore, there are people who received harsher penalties than I did—such as permanent bans or device bans—despite creating vinyls featuring female characters that were clearly less revealing than mine."

Other livery creators have seen their entire Xbox accounts permanently banned without so much of an explanation. If you live in the U.S. or UK and have ever had to deal with Microsoft's Kafka-esque AI-powered support systems, imagine how much worse they are outside of Microsoft's core markets. There's little viable recourse to appeal bans, seemingly, and Microsoft's systems aren't transparent enough about the reasons as to why a user might catch a ban, permanent or temporary.

FH6における性的表現の規制と、運営ポリシーの不明確さについて イギリスと日本では、性的表現に対する認識や許容範囲に大きな隔たりがあると感じています。グローバル展開するゲームにおいて、この文化的な認識の違いが十分に考慮されていないことは、問題ではないでしょうか。 イギリスでは、子供っぽく見えるアバターを使用しているだけで逮捕されることがある、という話を耳にします。一方、日本ではテレビやSNS、公共の場でも、水着姿のゲーム・アニメキャラクターを目にすることは珍しくありません。現在FH6とコラボしているセブン-イレブンでも、グラビアが掲載された少年誌が普通に販売されています。 もちろん、各国の法律やゲーム運営の規約は別のものです。しかし、こうした文化的背景の違いを考慮せずに一律の基準を適用すれば、認識の食い違いが生じるのは当然だと思います。 9月のBAN祭りの前日に追加されたとされる運営ポリシーでは、痛車そのものは禁止しない一方、以下のような表現を禁止対象としています。 胸元・臀部など、特定の身体部位を強調する構図 性的なポーズ、身振り、表情 露骨な性描写や性器の描写 下着・水着姿のキャラクター 露骨な性描写や性器の描写が禁止対象となることは理解できます。しかし、それ以外の基準については、具体的な判断基準が不明確です。 例えば、「胸元・臀部など、特定の身体部位を強調する構図」とは、該当する部位だけを切り取ったアップの構図を指すのでしょうか。それとも、キャラクターの全身が描かれていても、胸元や臀部が認識できる時点で問題になるのでしょうか。 「性的なポーズ、身振り、表情」についても、文化圏によって表現の受け止め方は異なります。ある国では性的な表現と認識されるものが、別の国では一般的なキャラクター表現として受け入れられている場合もあります。こうした違いを、どのような基準で判断するのでしょうか。 また、下着や水着姿のキャラクターは、一律に禁止されるのでしょうか。それとも、性的な演出を伴う場合に限られるのでしょうか。もともとアニメやゲームの公式デザインとして存在するキャラクターであっても、同様に禁止対象となるのでしょうか。 このような疑問に対する明確な説明がなく、公式資料を確認しても判断できないのであれば、日本の感覚では問題ないと思えるデザインであっても、運営の判断では違反とされる事態が頻発するのではないでしょうか。 さらに、規制の対象となる行為そのものについても、明確な説明が必要です。 自作したリバリーを使用する場合と、ゲーム内で公開されていた他人の作品を偶然ダウンロードして使用する場合とでは、行為の性質が異なります。制作・公開した本人と、単にダウンロードしただけのプレイヤーを、同じ基準で処分するのでしょうか。 また、ソロモードで使用する場合も違反となるのでしょうか。オンラインの道路やレースで他のプレイヤーに見せることなく、外部からの閲覧を制限したガレージ内に展示し、自分で鑑賞するだけでも処分対象になるのでしょうか。それとも、単に所持しているだけで違反となるのでしょうか。 こうした点が明確でない以上、プレイヤーは何をすれば違反になるのか、どこまでなら許されるのかを判断できません。 今回、当事者となった自分としては、運営に対して以下の点を再考・改善するよう求めていただきたいと考えています。 1. 文化圏ごとの表現の違いへの配慮 グローバルなゲームの規約が、各文化圏における表現の違いを十分に吸収できていない現状を改善すること。 世界共通の基準を設けるのであれば、その基準が各国の文化や表現慣習とどのように折り合いをつけるのか、運営として明確な方針を示す必要があります。 2. 表現基準の明確化 何が性的な強調に該当し、何が許容されるのかについて、具体例を交えて判定基準を補足すること。 胸元や臀部の強調、水着姿、性的と判断されるポーズや表情などについて、禁止例だけでなく許容例も提示し、一般のプレイヤーが事前に判断できるようわかりやすく明示するべきです。 3. 文化的文脈を考慮した説明 日本のアニメ・ゲーム文化で一般的に見られる表現を、世界共通の基準のもとでどこまで許容するのか、一般ユーザーにも理解できる形で公開すること。 公式作品に登場するキャラクターのデザインであっても禁止対象となるのかなど、プレイヤーが特に判断に迷う点について、明確な説明を求めます。 4. 制裁の比例性と透明性の確保 軽微な違反、判断が分かれる表現、悪質で露骨な性的コンテンツを区別し、違反の重大度に応じた処分を行うこと。 さらに、個々の処分について、どの表現が、どの規約の、どの項目に違反したのかを具体的に説明する必要があります。判断に異議がある場合に、適切な再審査を受けられる仕組みも重要です。 これらの問題が改善されない限り、プレイヤーは常に通報やBANを恐れながら活動することになります。 本来、FH6は車を走らせるだけでなく、自分の好きなデザインを制作し、共有し、他のプレイヤーと交流することも楽しみの一つであるはずです。痛車の制作や鑑賞も、そのクリエイティブな楽しみを支える重要な要素です。 しかし、規約の境界線が曖昧なまま重い処分を受ける可能性があるのであれば、プレイヤーが自主的に表現を控えるようになるのは当然です。結果として、リバリー制作や交流といった創造的な活動が衰退し、プレイリストを消化するだけのゲームになってしまうのではないでしょうか。 必要なのは、性的表現を無制限に認めることではありません。何が禁止され、何が許容されるのかを明確にし、プレイヤーが納得できる基準と、公平で透明性のある運営を実現することです。 それができなければ、プレイヤーの創作意欲を損ない、Forzaシリーズが長年培ってきたリバリー文化そのものを衰退させることにつながると考えます。October 11, 2026

Some users have speculated that Forza Horizon is using some form of auto-banning system, AI-powered or otherwise, handing out false bans. There are also conspiracy theories of mass reporting to trigger the automated ban systems. Forza Horizon's Code of Conduct claims that all reports are reviewed by a human moderator and now contains a segment regarding "Itasha-style" designs.

"Itasha-style designs are permitted; however, explicit sexual content and sexually suggestive content are forbidden. While we cannot show specific examples of suggestive imagery in this article, designs that depict provocative poses, associated gestures and facial expressions, and attention to specific body parts can be examples of suggestive imagery."

The problem here could pertain to a lack of "specific examples" more than likely. When it comes to art, what could be deemed "sexually suggestive" is subjective across cultures and demographics. But it also continues a general trend of Microsoft's opaque systems for enforcement across its platforms.

A former Xbox staffer told me that the teams that handle moderation within Forza and other games had effectively been gutted by Microsoft's layoffs, leaving a big gap for community management in general across Microsoft's platforms.

Indeed, even beyond the Itasha ban waves, I've been investigating hacked Xbox users being locked out of their accounts due to the way Microsoft handles account support for Xbox as well, and the above could just be symptomatic of overstretched staff unable to handle the workload placed upon them.

The situation underpins Microsoft's struggles in Japan, but also account management systems in general

Forza Horizon 6 is spectacular, but it hasn't been plain sailing post-launch. (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Microsoft has struggled to get Xbox stock to its main markets, let alone some of its smaller markets like Europe, the Middle East, and indeed, Japan itself. But there's a cultural issue too. Microsoft generally doesn't make or publish games that have strong appeal outside of its U.S.-centric markets, and Japanese publishers have historically arrived on Xbox last.

The situation has improved over time with companies like Square Enix, Capcom, and Konami pledging greater support, but I would argue things still aren't where they should be.

Forza Horizon 6 is currently Xbox exclusive, and if the RAMpocalypse wasn't destroying stock levels, it might've been a good source of progress for the brand in Japan. Regardless, the situation with the Itasha liveries highlights, again, Microsoft's opaque systems for enforcement and account management.

Over the summer, a Brazilian user who was locked out of his account by a hacker actually sued Microsoft and won after the big M admitted he was hacked but claimed they couldn't do anything about it. Since then, Xbox has been working through a backlog to help users locked out of their accounts to regain access, but it shouldn't be this hard.

As more of our content goes digital, and with AI-powered mods and user-generated art becoming more commonplace, the systems that govern access to our digital platforms need to improve a ton. Losing access to years of content and hundreds or thousands of dollars of investment shouldn't come without a clear explanation of why you lost access. Nor should appealing those bans be so slow and difficult.

It'll probably end with some form of legislation, but that won't help today's users.

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