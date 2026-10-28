Someone recreated the original Halo in Roblox, and I can’t believe how good it looks
Halo: Combat Evolved has reportedly been ported to Roblox, and it's not alone. Left 4 Dead, Counter-Strike, and even PS4 emulation are joining the chaos.
I want to say I’m surprised, but every time something like this happens, I’m reminded of all the other wild developments in the space. I just shrug my shoulders because, yes, of course Halo: Combat Evolved has been ported to Roblox. Why wouldn’t it?
Seriously, though, I have no idea what’s going on under the hood here. If I had to hazard a guess, it starts with Claude and ends with AI. It’s a lot like what’s happening with the Nintendo Switch 2 after a jailbreak was found, allowing Mario Kart World to run on Mac. Or how the PS5 got jailbroken, enabling users to play almost every console game bar the Xbox Series on the device. There are valid concerns with both of those scenarios, but Roblox adds another layer to the mix.
Halo on Roblox is impressive, but it raises some concerns
As a platform, Roblox is often synonymous with predators, shady business practices, and user-generated content that mimics other games, sometimes before they even release. So, you can imagine that Halo: Combat Evolved not just being mimicked, but straight-up ported, sets a worrying precedent. And Halo isn’t the only thing making the jump.
Over the past 24 hours, I’ve seen Left 4 Dead, Counter-Strike, and even a PlayStation 4 emulator running within Roblox. I’m sure all of these will eventually lead to copyright strikes from Xbox, Valve, and Sony, though.
I don’t know; maybe this is the future. We’re seeing crazy things happen by the day in the gaming space: Halo: CE on the Dreamcast, PC Game Pass on Android, and even Xbox One games running on an iPhone. It truly is wild, and I’m not sure how to feel about how quickly things are pacing.
I love Halo, and I’m glad more people will get to play it via Roblox; the platform has a crazy amount of monthly active users, somewhere in the 300 million range, which is more than Steam, Xbox, or PlayStation. But I can’t help feeling that projects like this open the floodgates for even more chaotic developments.
Given the current cost of games, if people have the opportunity to play something for free in Roblox instead of buying it on Steam, there will definitely be those who take that route. But that’s just my take on things.
Let me know in the comments whether you’re worried or excited about what this opens up, and be sure to take part in our poll!
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Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
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