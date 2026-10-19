It feels almost like Halo: Combat Evolved is becoming the new "Can it run Doom?" benchmark. Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen the game run on everything from iOS and Android to Linux and even the Nintendo 64. Now, we have it running on the SEGA Dreamcast, one of my favorite consoles growing up.

The project, dubbed Halo: Dreamcast Evolved, is quite ambitious, aiming to port the entire game to the Dreamcast. That is a considerable ask, given that the console is significantly weaker than the original Xbox. The Dreamcast has four times less memory, and if we look at the FLOPS metric, it comes in at 1.4 GFLOPS while the original Xbox clocks in at 20 GFLOPS, roughly 14 times more.

Halo on Dreamcast shouldn't be possible, yet here we are

Halo: CE on Dreamcast (Image credit: JiltedValkyrie | Xbox)

Despite this massive gap in raw power, developer @JiltedValkyrie has managed to hit around 60 FPS in certain areas, which is impressive in itself. However, I wouldn’t call the game fully playable just yet. Outside of those brief moments, you are generally looking at frame rates between 10 and 20 FPS.

The developer does mention that the build is still extremely early, with culling, lower LODs, and the math pass still needing review. The CPU is the primary bottleneck here, as the Dreamcast’s processor is more than three times slower than the Xbox’s, and the game’s animations and enemy AI eat into those resources massively. To help smooth out gameplay, dead enemies and marines now despawn instead of staying on screen, something that doesn't happen in the Xbox version.

Still, I’m considerably impressed, and I urge you to check out the 24 minutes of gameplay uploaded to X to see for yourself.

Here is 24 Minutes of Gameplay of Halo: Dreamcast Evolved on the Pillar of Autumn mission and a bit of Halo level exploration after showing the detail mapping in real-time. pic.twitter.com/XUWRMBwbthOctober 17, 2026

It’s truly bizarre for me to see the Dreamcast capable of running Halo. Back in my day, the Dreamcast was my main go-to console until the original Xbox released with Halo. Since then, I have admittedly been an Xbox guy, but I’ve always had a lot of love for the Dreamcast. Being a Sonic fan, how couldn’t I? Seeing a game that basically went on to define my entire early childhood now run on hardware that defined another part of my childhood is truly insane to witness.

Of course, this is likely hot on the heels of all the recent AI modding and decompiling efforts, something Xbox itself has acknowledged with the sprouting of Xbox Labs to explore projects very much like this.

Enough babbling from me, though. I’d love to hear your thoughts. Do you share the same feelings towards this as I do, or do you find it an abomination? Either view is fine, but let me know what you think in the comments.

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