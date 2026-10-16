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My favorite game of all time and the title many consider the best Fallout entry are now seemingly merged. I assume this is another vibe-coded mashup, but honestly? It looks annoyingly cool.

Seeing Master Chief drive a Warthog around the Mojave Wasteland, or even fly a Banshee above the ruins, is genuinely bizarre. Not only that, but you can also seemingly play through the entire Fallout: New Vegas campaign with full dialogue options; only you’re playing as Master Chief, armed with an energy sword, battle rifle, grenades, and, why not, a gravity hammer.

Two completely different games, somehow running together?

Halo 3 and Fallout: New Vegas Have Been COMPLETELY MERGED - YouTube Watch On

It’s kind of difficult to know where to start, given what’s been happening in the space recently. We’ve seen Skate in Call of Duty, Minecraft in Elden Ring, and Mario in Halo, among all sorts of other monstrosities. I do feel a bit weird covering these things, but given Xbox’s latest venture in essentially approving of these AI mashups through Xbox Labs, I can’t feel too bad about it, I guess.

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It’s genuinely unprecedented times for gaming. If this is what AI is capable of now, it’s a harrowing thought to consider what it might be capable of just a year from now. But I digress.

The Halo 3 and Fallout: New Vegas combination is cool, and I wouldn’t mind playing it myself. Of course, you can’t right now, because that would be too much fun. The developer, Reveries on YouTube, does say this about the project:

“An integration of Halo 3 and Fallout: New Vegas, allowing both games to run simultaneously and bringing Halo's original gameplay into the Mojave... Still in active development, planned for release on GitHub soon... Not a rewrite or decompilation, inspired by Chasm's SkyCraft project.”

So, unlike other AI mashups, this one isn’t available yet, but the video does a good job showcasing what you can get up to.

With that said, let me know how you feel about these AI remixes that combine games. Do you care? Is it too far? Or do you have other thoughts entirely? Let me know in the comments and be sure to take part in our poll below:

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