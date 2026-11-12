Firefight mode is coming to Halo: Campaign Evolved with new maps, weapons, and no charge — This free update is coming soon
Halo: Campaign Evolved is finally getting Firefight, bringing four-player co-op, new maps and weapons in a free winter update.
Halo: Campaign Evolved came and went, didn’t it? It’s a fairly solid remake, but plenty of fans, myself included, felt it was missing that special something. And that special something was multiplayer.
I was okay with the decision to skip a full multiplayer component, given that I wanted the campaign to be the absolute best it could be. However, adding a mode like Firefight would have definitely gone a long way toward boosting replayability.
In fact, I covered news recently suggesting that Halo: Campaign Evolved might get one final update, despite the franchise being handed off to Activision. In that piece, I detailed reports that the game would receive both Firefight and Theater mode. While I can’t speak to the status of Theater mode, Xbox announced that Firefight is definitely heading to Halo: Campaign Evolved.
When can we play Firefight?
Fans attending Xbox FanFest in Seattle today (November 12, 2026) will be the first to play, with additional details set to be revealed next month at Halo Fest, taking place between December 12 and December 13, 2026. It's all part of an ongoing celebration of Xbox's 25th anniversary, which includes Halo as its launch title.
Not much is known yet, but we have been told that Firefight will arrive as a free update this winter. It will feature new maps, new weapons, and four-player co-op. For those unfamiliar, Firefight is a wave-based PvE mode that pits you against escalating waves of enemies, usually with modifiers coming into play.
I think this is pretty great. I was absolutely gutted that we didn’t get any real form of replayability for Campaign Evolved at launch, so it’s nice to see what remains of Halo Studios pull together and get something for fans to enjoy out the door.
I will definitely be jumping in to try Firefight when it releases. Part of me is hoping we’ll see a new batch of achievements, too, but I think that’s just wishful thinking on my part since I’ve already 100%’d the game. Until then, we can look back on our gaming history with Microsoft's Spotify Wrapped-style nostalgia feature: Xbox Playback.
Let me know your thoughts on this winter update for Halo: Campaign Evolved in the comments, and be sure to take part in our poll below:
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Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
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