"We're using AI": Xbox business strategist claims he could be fired "because I told you the truth that nobody wants you to know"

Senior Business Strategy Manager at Microsoft (Xbox), Brandon Stirrup, has recently taken to social media to address the elephant in the room: AI. Having spent his weekend creating what he calls his “little bad game” with no prior experience in game development, Stirrup has made a bold acknowledgment that Western fans likely won’t be happy to hear.

Look if I’m fired tomorrow it will be because I told you the truth that nobody wants you to know. You can make a game with a simple prompt and yes you can make custom, tailored games. Everything you want in a game is right there for the taking, for better or worse. Brandon Stirrup, Microsoft

It is true, mind you, that you can prompt a game into existence. The quality of those games will always be up for debate, but it’s no secret that the barriers to entry for game development are shrinking, whether for better or worse, as Stirrup says, with an apparent sense of unease.

"Watch and see" — Is Stirrup breaking rules?

Xbox Labs now focuses on emerging tech and AI experiments. (Image credit: Xbox)

Stirrup argues that the gaming industry is uniquely resistant to this shift. “Gaming is the only industry slow-walking the transition because users have negative sentiment. Everyone else accepts reality,” he claimed.

He also added, “Gaming is the only industry where leaders are afraid to talk about ai. Users want the truth. We’re using AI.”

It’s quite the admission, but it doesn’t come as a surprise, at least to me. While Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has been rather hesitant to fully embrace AI, we did just recently get Xbox Labs, an initiative to explore AI-driven game development and modding.

For what it’s worth, I hope Stirrup doesn’t get fired over these comments. As weird and scary as AI can be, I imagine many developers are using it, even ones you might not expect, like Capcom, which has admitted to its use.

The issue comes down to how AI is being used. As good a tool as it is, developers still need to understand what is being created by AI; otherwise, you end up with a hotbed of spaghetti code, which just leads to more issues down the line.

Do let me know how you feel about Stirrup’s comments. Do you agree, disagree, or land somewhere in the middle? And don’t forget to take part in our poll!

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