Copilot is coming to Windows 11's new Search UI later this year, but Microsoft promises it'll be entirely optional this time

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Last month, Microsoft announced a brand new, overhauled Windows Search experience that has been rebuilt from the ground up with more accurate file and app results as well as the ability to modify settings and initiate actions that you ask for.

The new Windows Search is powerful, letting users control their PC, modify settings, answer text messages, open apps, and preview images, files and rich content all from within the search UI. It reduces web content and uses native Windows UI frameworks for a faster and more fluid UX.

Microsoft has also confirmed that this new Windows Search UI will integrate Copilot later this year. This is unsurprising given the new interface builds upon the Ask Copilot experience that the company first announced last year, but never shipped outside of preview.

Ask Copilot testing was paused over the summer, likely because Microsoft decided to integrate it into this new Windows Search experience instead. The new Windows Search looks almost identical to Ask Copilot, meaning I expect the Copilot integration to function very similarly to how it already did before.

"We will also begin adding the option to integrate the new Copilot with Search on the taskbar, so you can get quick answers inline from Search, and if you want to have a richer conversation, you can jump from Search directly to the full Copilot app," Microsoft says. "This experience will be opt-in, and will first start rolling out to select markets later this year."

The good news is that unlike Ask Copilot, which had no option to turn off Copilot integration in the new interface, Microsoft says the Copilot integration in Windows Search will now be opt-in. That means users who don't want Copilot in their search UI won't have to see it.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it will be reducing Copilot bloat across the Windows OS, which likely drove the decision to retire Ask Copilot and make it an optional feature in the new Windows Search instead. While both features share the same UI and backbone, Copilot will no longer be a mandatory part of it.

Microsoft says the new Windows Search will begin rolling out before the end of 2026, which is a quick turn around for a feature that was announced in October. But when you consider the fact that the new Windows Search is actually just Ask Copilot without Copilot, it becomes apparent that the feature has actually been in testing for almost a year.

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