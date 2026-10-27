Microsoft's Copilot migration can leave Edge Sidebar users without the AI assistant for days
A transition to a new Copilot experience is temporarily disabling the browser's built-in AI tool for some users.
If you can't open Copilot in the Microsoft Edge Sidebar, you're not alone. People trying to use the AI tool in Edge may be met with a message stating Copilot is unavailable in that part of the browser during a migration to a new experience.
Several members of our team ran into the message, as have some Reddit users. Here's what the browser says when you try to use Copilot in the Edge Sidebar:
"Your Copilot is migrating to the new experience
It may take a few days and require restarting Edge. You will be able to use Copilot here and see all your chat history and settings once the migration completes. Until then, please use the new Copilot web experience copilot.com"
Microsoft does not explain what the "new experience" is within the message shown in Edge. The message likely references Microsoft's broader rollout of a unified Copilot experience across the web, apps, and other platforms, though Microsoft does not specifically mention the Edge Sidebar in its support documentation.
The notification suggests user data is being moved as part of the transition, stating chat history and settings will be available once the migration completes.
It also seems odd that the migration stops Copilot in the Sidebar from working at all until the new experience is available. I'd prefer to see Microsoft complete the migration in the background then ship the finished version with an Edge update. Instead, people who rely on Copilot in the Edge Sidebar have to jump to a different tab or use the dedicated Copilot app.
The awkward transition is particularly frustrating because Microsoft's actions over the last couple of years have made it clear the company values the Copilot experience in Edge. Microsoft retired the best parts of the Edge Sidebar to remove competition for Copilot.
Microsoft appears willing to temporarily disable Copilot in the Edge Sidebar for some users while migrating them to a new experience rather than maintaining access throughout the transition. That's surprising given how aggressively Microsoft has prioritized Copilot within Edge over the last several years.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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