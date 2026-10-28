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LG has announced that Microsoft is ending support for Copilot on smart TVs at some point between now and the end of this year. In a popup that appeared on my webOS-powered LG TV this morning, LG confirmed that Microsoft is ending support for Copilot on all smart TVs.

The notice reads:

"We would like to inform you that Microsoft has recently decided to end support for Copilot functionality on all TVs, including the Copilot-enabled feature available on our LG TVs. As a result, the Copilot-enabled feature on your TV is no longer available and may stop functioning shortly."

LG says Microsoft is yet to confirm which date Copilot support will end on smart TVs, but that it's expected to happen before the end of 2026. This move doesn't come as much of a surprise as I don't think I know anyone who has ever actively used Copilot on their TV.

The popup that confirmed Copilot is saying bye-bye to TVs. (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central)

Copilot acted as an AI powered companion that could answer questions based on content on your screen. You could also use it to recommend TV shows and movies, and chat to it generally like you can on other devices. The app was forcibly installed on LG and Samsung TVs in the last year, which caused big pushback from customers online.

Microsoft has also changed course with Copilot since. It's no longer interested in positioning Copilot as a digital friend for personal use. Instead, it's actively targeting productivity and business use cases for Copilot, which means Copilot on TV no longer makes sense for Microsoft.

The company recently merged its Microsoft 365 Copilot and consumer Copilot under the same app, meaning there's no longer a dedicated personal Copilot app for users who wanted to make a digital friend. Copilot on TV is the latest consumer facing version of Copilot to kick the bucket.

We'll be sure to update this article once Microsoft confirms an exact end of support date for Copilot on TVs. For now, what do you think about the current state of Copilot? Let us kow in the comments.

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