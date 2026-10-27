Microsoft is making it easier to check your internet connection on Windows 11 by replacing a browser shortcut with an actual built-in speed test tool that runs directly from Quick Settings. The redesigned tool is rolling out in preview on the Experimental channel with build 26340.9767.

The new experience lets you check your download and upload speeds and ping without opening Bing in Microsoft Edge or using another online tool. It's a small improvement, but one that makes more sense for a feature designed to help users troubleshoot their network connections.

Try the new integrated speed test

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

To run a test, open Quick Settings from the Taskbar and select the new "Speed test" option. You can also start a test from the Wi-Fi or Cellular flyout, or right-click the network icon in the system tray and select the "Test internet speed" option.

The operating system displays the test's progress and results directly in the Quick Settings interface, using your active internet connection.

If you don't see the option on build 26340.9767 or higher, open Settings > Windows Update > Insider Program > Feature flags, select the "Enabled" option for "Quick Settings Speed Test," and restart the computer.

In the announcement, Microsoft hasn't confirmed the provider in its official release notes. However, the tool includes an information tooltip noting that the service is "powered by SPEEDTEST," and the link points to OOKLA's privacy policy online, which confirms that the tool continues to use the same service as the previous version.

Windows 11 needs more features like this

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

I'm glad to see Microsoft making these kinds of changes to Windows 11. For too long, the company has been disguising web shortcuts as Windows features, sending users to the internet to view information or complete tasks they could handle more conveniently on the desktop.

These shortcuts often felt like a cheap solution, more focused on driving traffic to Bing and encouraging people to use Edge than on delivering a well-integrated experience.

The previous internet speed test option was a good example. Rather than measuring the connection directly from within the desktop, it opened a browser and redirected users to Bing's speed test page. The new experience removes that unnecessary step.

This isn't about whether a feature uses native code or web technologies behind the scenes. It's about letting users complete a task without being pushed into a browser when there's no good reason to leave the desktop in the first place.

Microsoft is applying the same idea to other parts of the operating system. In build 26340.9767, the company also introduced an updated Microsoft 365 subscription experience that lets subscribers turn recurring billing back on directly from Settings, instead of opening a separate webpage to make changes to their accounts.

These are relatively small changes, but they make the operating system feel more cohesive and less dependent on browser shortcuts.

The new speed test is still experimental, and the company hasn't announced when it will be available to everyone. For now, it's another welcome improvement that makes Windows 11 a little more useful without adding unnecessary complexity.

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