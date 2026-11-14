Windows 11 includes many different background services, recommendations, apps, and settings that not everyone wants or needs. TBOK Windows Performance Optimizer tries to debloat that experience by applying dozens of system-wide and per-user changes intended to improve responsiveness, privacy, and gaming performance.

TBOK Windows Performance Optimizer is a free project for Windows 10 and Windows 11 that offers a standalone batch script for home users and separate deployment files for administrators using Microsoft Intune. The script's hardware-aware configuration engine detects the computer's hardware and uses that information to select settings for memory management, storage, services, and gaming.

I like the work behind projects like this, but I wouldn't recommend running a debloating script on your primary computer without testing it first.

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What is TBOK Windows Performance Optimizer?

TBOK Windows Performance Optimizer is a Windows configuration and cleanup project developed by The Beard of Knowledge. It combines Registry tweaks, service configurations, scheduled task changes, and app debloating to optimize operating system performance.

The project offers two versions:

Standalone batch script: The TBOKwinOptimizer.bat file is for personal computers, technicians, and anyone who wants to keep the utility on a USB flash drive.

The TBOKwinOptimizer.bat file is for personal computers, technicians, and anyone who wants to keep the utility on a USB flash drive. Intune deployment files: A separate collection of files is available for IT administrators managing multiple computers.

The script can apply selected preferences across compatible existing user profiles, including currently loaded profiles, offline profiles, and the "Default" profile.

It also provides summaries showing which changes succeeded, were skipped, or failed. This makes the feature particularly useful for shared computers, custom builders, and administrators managing different workstations.

How TBOK Windows Performance Optimizer works

TBOK uses a hardware-aware configuration engine to determine which settings to apply to Windows 11 or Windows 10. The script detects installed memory, storage type, and chassis type. It then uses this information to select configuration targets for services, memory management, Prefetch, virtual memory, hibernation, and gaming power settings.

For example, the Windows Prefetch configuration depends on the specific hardware. The script uses boot-only Prefetch on SSD or low-memory configurations, while higher-memory systems with HDD storage receive boot and app Prefetch settings.

TL;DR This isn't a one-size-fits-all optimizer TBOK checks your PC's hardware before deciding which settings to apply. Memory, storage type, and other hardware characteristics can change how it configures Windows, including Prefetch, virtual memory, services, and gaming-related settings.

The optimizer also configures SysMain and Memory Manager Agent (MMAgent), adjusts selected service startup behaviors, and determines appropriate page-file settings based on the hardware profile.

The gaming configuration covers Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling (HAGS) when supported, Multimedia Class Scheduler settings, processor boost modes, and selected desktop power-throttling settings. It can also manage the Ultimate Performance power plan on desktop computers.

Administrators can also run the script remotely or without user interaction using options such as /REMOTE and /REMOTELIST. Other capabilities include combining multiple operations into one run, retrieving logs remotely, managing restart behavior, and removing temporary deployment files.

The script's diagnostics include startup audits, memory snapshots, resolved hardware policies, and consolidated service and scheduled-task summaries.

What else does the optimizer change?

In addition to hardware-aware configuration, the script includes tweaks intended to remove unwanted system features, reduce recommendations, and customize the user interface.

As part of the services and system settings, the script adjusts selected service startup behaviors, virtual memory settings, network configuration, Fast Startup, and Registry preferences. It also turns off selected telemetry settings, changes Microsoft Edge background startup behavior, and enables long file paths.

In the debloating department, it targets the standard Copilot app (not the Microsoft 365 Copilot experience), Bing Search, Widgets in the Taskbar, and WebExperienceHost. It also turns off selected scheduled tasks and tries to prevent certain components from being automatically reinstalled or re-enabled.

TL;DR FYI: “Optimizer” undersells what this tool does TBOK reaches well beyond performance tweaks. It can change Windows services, privacy settings, telemetry, Edge behavior, Start menu recommendations, File Explorer options, gaming settings, installed apps, scheduled tasks, and more.

The script also covers user preferences and privacy. It can restore the classic right-click context menu, set This PC as the default File Explorer view, enable the End Task option for the Taskbar, turn off selected Start menu recommendations, and reduce ads and suggestions. It also preserves existing File Explorer folder views by default.

Finally, for Office and maintenance, the script disables selected Microsoft Office logging, telemetry, and feedback tasks. It also includes the Windows Package Manager (winget) for automatic software updating and the developer's BeardSweeper disk-cleanup script.

The BeardSweeper script is an interactive cleanup tool that can close apps before clearing caches. Unattended runs, on the other hand, preserve running apps and system rollback files.

It's important to note that not every tweak is a performance improvement. For example, disabling advertisements, restoring the classic context menu, and changing File Explorer preferences are primarily customization options.

You can find more details on what the tool does on its GitHub page.

What I noticed when testing the optimizer

If you plan to use the script, a few things are worth knowing before you run it.

First, during my testing, I noticed that the utility starts its default optimization automatically after a 30-second countdown if you don't make another selection. As a result, make sure you actually want to apply the default configuration before proceeding.

TL;DR Mauro's testing tip: Check the log Don't assume every change worked just because the optimizer finished running. During my testing, one tweak failed and was skipped. TBOK keeps a log showing successful, skipped, and failed changes, so it's worth checking when you're done.

Second, pay attention to the execution log. The log is saved in the same folder as the batch script.

The log contains information about successful changes, skipped modifications, and failures. For example, during my testing, the page-file optimization failed and was skipped.

In addition, if you run the script after the November 2026 Security Update, the tweak to restore the classic context menu won't work. However, this isn't something wrong with the script. It's a change in the operating system, as this update marks the rollout of the new context menu experience.

This is a good example of why you shouldn't assume every optimization was applied successfully just because the script finished running.

Why I'd be careful with Windows 11 debloating scripts

I have seen and tested many different debloating tools, and I appreciate the work developers put into creating optimization utilities. They can simplify configuration tasks and make it easier to remove unwanted features. However, turning off more features doesn't automatically speed up your computer.

Windows 11 relies on services, scheduled tasks, and background processes to keep features working as intended. Some support features might not be immediately obvious, while others are required by apps, hardware, or management tools.

TL;DR Reality check: More tweaks don't necessarily mean more speed Disabling services, scheduled tasks, and background processes can free system resources, but that doesn't automatically make Windows 11 faster. Some components support features, apps, hardware, and management tools you may actually need.

Changing these settings increases the chance of unexpected behavior and problems. Removing a package could affect a Windows 11 feature you want to use later, while turning off a service could interfere with an app or connected device.

The same applies to gaming optimizations. A setting that helps one computer might have little effect or even introduce problems on another. A case in point is the new Xbox mode, which is a feature that cuts back on non-essential background processes and services to free up system resources and extend battery life. However, the system recommends turning off the feature to restore the background processes and services for regular computing tasks.

The script includes recovery safeguards. It attempts to use System Restore where available and falls back to machine-wide and per-user Registry backups if restore-point creation fails.

However, Registry backups aren't complete system backups, and a restore point doesn't guarantee it'll always work as intended.

My recommendation is to test the tool on a spare computer or virtual machine before running on your main setup. Also, review the script, understand how it works, and confirm your apps, hardware, and regular workflows continue to work as expected.

Finally, but perhaps more importantly, create a full backup before making system-level changes.

How to download and use TBOK Windows Performance Optimizer

If you want to experiment with the utility, you can download it from the official TBOK Windows Performance Optimizer GitHub page.

For this guide, I'll focus on the standalone version intended for personal use:

Open the project's GitHub page. Click the TBOKwinOptimizer.bat link under the "Assets" section. Save the file to your computer.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Save the file to your computer. Open and review the batch file before running it using a text editor (such as Notepad), paying close attention to Registry changes, service changes, and apps to be removed.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Right-click the batch file and select the Run as administrator option. Confirm the option you want to run to optimize your computer, and watch the startup countdown.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Review the execution log after the script finishes and investigate any skipped or failed operations. Restart the computer (if applicable).

Usually, I recommend trying the first option, then moving on to the second option to free up storage space. Use the third option (after running the first and second options) only if you want to optimize your device for gaming.

You can also use the fourth option to allow the script to update your apps using the Windows Package Manager (winget). However, this Windows tool can't update every app installed on your computer.

Should you use TBOK Windows Performance Optimizer?

TBOK Windows Performance Optimizer is an interesting project, particularly because it applies selected settings across multiple user profiles and adjusts configurations based on hardware.

I also like its diagnostic capabilities, safeguards, and remote deployment options. However, the number of changes is also a bit of a concern. The optimizer changes services, Registry settings, scheduled tasks, installed apps, privacy preferences, and gaming configurations. Some changes are useful, but others are personal preferences or adjustments that might not suit everyone.

My recommendation is to treat this tool as a way to customize the operating system rather than expecting it to make your computer faster. Before using it on your main device, try it on a spare computer, review the changes, check the logs, and create a full backup so you can recover if something goes wrong.

Personally, I prefer making individual changes that I understand rather than applying dozens of tweaks at once. However, many users may appreciate the convenience and level of customization this script offers.

What are your thoughts on this script for Windows 11 devices? Let me know in the comments.

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