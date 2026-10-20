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In what may be one of the year's least surprising stories, Microsoft's VP of Product Design, Diego Baca, has explained how AI is being used to help designers after being asked whether it's possible to launch a "fleet of viable agents" to address issues in Windows 11.

On AI agents, 100% agree. I’m not the best person to speak to the engineering side, but AI has already helped our design team accelerate significantly. We’re even seeing designers contribute directly to code fixes that improve craft, consistency, and quality. That’s exciting progress, and we’re only getting started. Diego Baca, Microsoft

Now, this all comes shortly after an Xbox Business Strategist spiraled on X over how everyone is using AI, expressing frustration with the pretense that people aren't. That said, I do appreciate Baca’s honesty here. I always find that kind of candor refreshing.

Windows 11 still has a consistency problem

Microsoft acknowledges Windows 11's longstanding design inconsistencies as AI helps accelerate improvements across the operating system. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Interestingly, Baca's post on X (formerly Twitter) also acknowledged something Windows users have been complaining about for years in his reply to tech enthusiast Chris Pirillo, and that's consistency:

“Consistency across Windows is something we all want, and it’s an active workstream we’re continuing to accelerate,” he explained.

And to be fair, I have to agree. Windows 11 is now five years old (that's made me feel so old), yet parts of the operating system still feel like they're lacking the modern stylings, almost as though some of it still belongs in Windows 7, or even earlier, as Windows Latest points out in its own take.

Don't get me wrong, Microsoft has made progress, particularly with its efforts to modernize Windows Search, Run, and other legacy interfaces using WinUI 3. But I do wish these inconsistencies had been addressed before Windows 11 launched, though perhaps I’m wishing for too much.

Baca also acknowledged the criticism, admitting, “Finally, I completely recognize that people expect more from Windows. We expect more from ourselves, too.”

Finally, he added that Microsoft hopes to “earn back your enthusiasm for Windows through what we deliver, not just what we say.” It’s a refreshingly open response, and one I massively appreciate. How do you feel about Diego Baca's comments? Let me know in the comments and be sure to take part in our poll below:

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