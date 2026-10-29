Click for next article

TL;DR Microsoft's new Cloud Rebuild feature can reinstall Windows 11 and your device drivers from Windows Update, even when the operating system won't boot.

The tool eliminates the need for USB installation media and is rolling out now through the latest optional Windows 11 update.

A new feature called Cloud Rebuild allows you to perform a full system reinstall for your Windows 11 PC without USB media or a custom image. The feature can even work without relying on the integrity of the currently installed operating system.

Cloud Rebuild downloads Windows and your device drivers, allowing for a seamless install.

The new feature is available through the latest non-security feature update for Windows 11, which is known as KB5127936. That update is available as an optional release. The feature should make its way to everyone relatively soon.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

Windows 11 already included a Cloud Download recovery option, but Cloud Rebuild goes further by downloading both Windows and device drivers from Windows Update and by not relying on the integrity of the existing installation. Cloud Rebuild allows you to reinstall Windows 11 on a device that is unbootable.

Since Cloud Rebuild performs a full system reinstall, you should have all of your important files backed up before using it if at all possible. You also need to have your PC connected to the internet and plugged in to a power source while Cloud Rebuild runs.

For some users, Cloud Rebuild could eliminate the need to create recovery USB drives ahead of time, since Windows can now download the operating system and required drivers directly from Microsoft's servers when disaster strikes.

We've known about this feature for several months and have looked forward to its release. Our Mauro Huculak explained why Cloud Rebuild is one of the most important new features to Windows 11. Now, the feature is available through an optional release and will ship to even more people in the near future.

Because Cloud Rebuild is part of a gradual release, you may not see it right away. Going into the Windows 11 Settings app and enabling the toggle for "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" will help you get the feature quicker, but does not guarantee you'll receive it right away.

Here's how Microsoft describes Cloud Rebuild in its release notes. You can also read more about the feature in Microsoft documentation.

Cloud Rebuild

New! This update introduces Cloud rebuild, a new recovery option that reinstalls Windows 11 using a Windows image and device drivers downloaded from Windows Update, including when Windows is unable to start. No USB media or custom image is required. Cloud rebuild includes: Drive sanitization: Choose to remove your files or securely erase data using the storage hardware’s erase capability before Windows is reinstalled. Sanitization is irreversible. Remote management: IT administrators can configure and start a Cloud rebuild remotely through the Recovery CSP using either the currently installed build or a specified target build.

This update introduces Cloud rebuild, a new recovery option that reinstalls Windows 11 using a Windows image and device drivers downloaded from Windows Update, including when Windows is unable to start. No USB media or custom image is required. Cloud rebuild includes: To start Cloud rebuild: In Windows, go to Settings > System > Recovery , and then select Rebuild PC . The device restarts into the Windows Recovery Environment and starts Cloud rebuild. Alternatively, if Windows can't start, the device enters the Windows Recovery Environment automatically after repeated boot failures. From the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE), select Troubleshoot > Recovery and uninstall > Cloud rebuild . Connect to a wired Ethernet or Wi-Fi network. Review the target Windows build, edition, and language, and then confirm the data loss warning before the rebuild begins. You can choose whether to remove files or remove and sanitize files prior to Windows reinstalling.



Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.