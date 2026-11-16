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PowerDisplay makes it easy to adjust the brightness and contrast of separate displays.

Juggling the brightness of your monitors can be a hassle on Windows 11. Luckily, a free utility in PowerToys streamlines the process.

Microsoft started testing PowerDisplay about a year ago. The feature has since rolled out to everyone, and it alone is enough of a reason to download PowerToys.

TL;DR What PowerDisplay actually does PowerDisplay brings brightness, contrast, and color temperature controls for compatible external monitors directly into Windows. It can also control displays individually in a multi-monitor setup, without relying on each monitor's physical controls.

With it, you can control the brightness, contrast, and color temperature of an external monitor from a flyout that feels native to Windows 11. Instead of reaching for the physical buttons on each monitor, you can adjust settings directly through Windows.

It works seamlessly with multi-monitor setups, which is excellent for those frustrating moments your screens fail to match each other.

Support depends on your monitor, but many modern displays work with PowerDisplay through DDC/CI controls.

Windows 11's limited options for controlling multiple monitors frustrated me and many other people for years. There are third-party apps that enhance controls, such as DisplayBuddy and Twinkle Tray, but I already have PowerToys installed for some of its other utilities, so PowerDisplay was easy to add to my PC.

(Image credit: Future)

Since I live in England but cover Microsoft for my job, I often start work when the sun is up and continue working past sunset. That's especially true during autumn and winter as the days get short.

If I leave my desk during the day and return at night, my monitor is usually too bright. Windows 11 has a setting that automatically changes brightness when lighting changes, but it doesn't work for my setup since it doesn't seem to work with some of my external monitors.

Rather than blind myself when I sit down to cover a late-night Windows Insider build, I use PowerDisplay to adjust the brightness and contrast of my screen.

When working at night and next to a window, I often find that adjusting the contrast of my display improves my view more than tweaking the brightness of my screen. During the day, I usually maximize my monitor's brightness since I like working next to a large window.

PowerToys | Free at GitHub | Free at Microsoft Store PowerDisplay lets you adjust the brightness, contrast, and color temperature of compatible external monitors directly from Windows. After installing or updating PowerToys, open the app, enable PowerDisplay, and then launch the display controls from the Windows system tray to adjust your screens without using your monitor's built-in buttons.

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