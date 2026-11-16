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Apple launched the iPhone Duo just over two months ago. Initially, several big-name apps were poorly optimized for the large folding display of the phone. That situation has improved since September, though things are far from perfect. But a new project focuses on running an entirely different operating system on the iPhone Duo rather than optimizing apps.

Ammaar Reshi, lead of product and design at Google AI Studios, shared the results of his efforts to get Windows 11 to run on an iPhone Duo. The "WindowsiOS" project has full Windows 11 running at "near-native" speed on an iPhone Duo.

Reshi's efforts appear to focus more on creating a mini laptop rather than a multitasking mobile phone. His demo video shows the Windows 11 desktop on one half of the iPhone Duo's screen and a digital keyboard on the bottom.

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All of the photos on the WindowsiOS GitHub page are from a device in the same orientation.

The iPhone Duo's screen is too small for the setup to be optimal, but Windows 11 scales to the form factor. That's likely because the OS was made to fit on foldable PCs like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. The digital keyboard on the iPhone Duo running Windows 11 is too small to type on like a laptop keyboard, but you could potentially type on it with two thumbs.

I used Gemini 4 Carbon to get Windows 11 running on my iPhone Duo! 💻 Unfold the screen and it's a pocket PC, including Antigravity running coding agents on my phone. This is the actual desktop ARM OS running locally with touch controls. Demo + repo below! https://t.co/LVdeqvvOU1November 11, 2026

The initial release of WindowsiOS and an update to a separate project give us a unique opportunity to compare how Windows 11 runs on two different types of foldables.

Recently, Gustave Monce released an update to his project that runs Windows 11 on the Surface Duo. Monce has worked on this for years, and we have a video from the early days of the "DuoWOA." But last week he rolled out support for audio, USB-C, video out, and display calibration.

Monce's project takes a different approach to Reshi's, at least based on videos shared on X. Rather than create a mini laptop, Monce has forced Windows 11 to adapt to the various postures of the Surface Duo.

"You have no idea how many hours and code iterations (and how insane the code is) to support all postures on surface duo properly so screens are the right orientation all the time," said Monce.

Are two screens better than one?

While I see the value in having separate displays, the Surface Duo's form factor creates extra work for developers.

It takes effort to optimize operating systems and apps for the iPhone Duo, of course, but Apple's foldable does not have a large hinge to work around.

Whether you're optimizing an operating system or apps for a foldable screen, having a split-screen design adds a roadblock.

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