Quiz: Can you tell if these review quotes are about the iPhone Duo or Surface Duo?
The iPhone Duo's reviews sound surprisingly familiar if you remember Microsoft's dual-screen experiment.
Apple finally "invented" the folding phone, bringing flexibility and multitasking to the masses. iPhone Duo reviews are in, and I couldn't help but feel a sense of déjà vu.
All the talk of passport-shaped phones, mobile multitasking, and optimized apps sent me back to the days of Microsoft's Surface Duo. A lot of the phrasing in iPhone Duo reviews could have been copied and pasted from reviews of the Surface Duo.
So, I put together a quiz to see if people can identify if a quote is from an iPhone Duo review or a Surface Duo review.
I've changed all of the quotes in this quiz as little as possible and all changes are noted with brackets. I only altered a quote if it includes something that's a giveaway like iPhone Duo, Surface Duo, Apple, or Microsoft.
I sent this quiz to a few friends and colleagues before publishing it. No one got a perfect score, and many only got 50% correct. I'm curious to see if that trend continues as more people take the quiz. Please let me know how you did in the comments!
Below are all of the reviews I used to create this quiz.
- TechRadar iPhone Duo review
- TechRadar Surface Duo review
- The Verge iPhone Duo review
- The Verge Surface Duo review
- 9to5Mac iPhone Duo review
- Tom's Guide Surface Duo review
- Tom's Guide iPhone Duo review
- Windows Central Surface Duo review
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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