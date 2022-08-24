On Windows 11, you can change the brightness of the screen manually, or you can let the system adjust the settings automatically, which also improves video playback visibility and battery life.

The system provides two features to control brightness. If the device has an ambient light sensor, Windows 11 can regulate the brightness intensity based on the lighting in the room. Also, on specific screens, you can enable content adaptive brightness, a feature that improves battery life by adjusting the brightness and contrast levels based on the content you are watching.

This guide will walk you through the steps to allow Windows 11 to adjust the brightness automatically to improve video playback visibility and battery life.

How to enable automatic brightness settings on Windows 11

To adjust the brightness level on Windows 11 automatically, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Display page on the right side.

Under the "Brightness & color" section, click the Brightness setting. Check the "Change brightness automatically when lighting changes" option (if available).

Quick note: If the option is missing, the device does not have an ambient light sensor.

Check the "Help improve battery by optimizing the content shown and brightness" option.

Once you complete the steps, the brightness will adjust automatically based on the environment's lighting if the device has an ambient light sensor. Windows 11 will also change the brightness based on the content displayed on the screen.

How to disable automatic brightness settings on Windows 11

If the sudden brightness level changes are affecting the experience, causing problems with color accuracy, or you don't like these features, you can turn off the ambient sensor and content adaptive brightness.

To disable automatic brightness settings on your computer, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Display page on the right side.

Under the "Brightness & color" section, click the Brightness setting. Clear the "Change brightness automatically when lighting changes" option. Clear the "Help improve battery by optimizing the content shown and brightness" option.

After completing the steps, the brightness and contrast will be constant and won't change based on the ambient lighting or content displayed on the screen.

