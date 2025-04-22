On Windows 11, when you download a document or another type of file, by default, it's stored in the "Downloads" folder located in the home folder for that specific account. However, you can always change the default location of the folder to another path or a different drive.

Although it usually makes sense to download files in the default location,

over time, this can take up a lot of space, potentially affecting system performance, especially on devices with limited capacity. Redirecting downloads to another drive can help manage storage more effectively. ​

It can also help with file organization if you're setting up secondary (internal or external) storage on the computer.

Regardless of the reason, Windows 11 allows you to change the default location of the "Downloads" folder to use another path or a totally different drive.

In this how-to guide, I'll outline the easy steps to change the default location to download files on Windows 11.

How to change the Downloads folder location on Windows 11

To redirect the downloads to another location on Windows 11, use these steps:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Open File Explorer. Type the following path variable in the address bar and press Enter: %HOMEPATH% Right-click the Downloads folder and choose the Properties option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Location tab. Click the Move button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Select the new destination path on the same drive or a different one. Click the New folder option. Confirm the "Downloads" name for the folder. Select the newly created folder in the new location. Click the Select Folder button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Apply button. Click the Yes button to relocate the files to the folder location.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Quick note: If you choose the "No" option, the files will stay in the current location. Usually, the "Yes" option is the safest.

Click the OK button.

Once you complete the steps, the default location will be relocated to the new path or storage. As a result of these changes, apps like your web browser will download files in the new location by default.

If you want to revert the changes, you can use the same steps mentioned above, but this time, you will have to access the "Downloads" folder properties from the new location.

More resources

Find in-depth guides, troubleshooting tips, and the latest updates on Windows 11 and 10 here: