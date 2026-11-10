Xbox fans can now bring the Series X|S dashboard experience to Windows gaming PCs, and it looks surprisingly great
Tired of the Xbox app on PC? This Playnite theme recreates the console dashboard on gaming PCs and Windows handhelds.
I've had my Xbox Ally X for almost a year now, and there's still one thing I genuinely hate about it: the Xbox app. Yes, I know Microsoft's recent refresh claims to have made the app 60% faster, but it's still the same general experience, and I've always disliked how it looks and feels.
Microsoft's official app makes the Xbox Ally X feel less like a portable console and more like a Windows PC with a controller attached (which, of course, it is). Still, I don't want it to feel like a PC; I want it to feel like an Xbox. Well, if you use Playnite, a popular third-party launcher, you actually can.
While I usually stick to Winhanced, Playnite is a popular option that does much of the same job. For those unfamiliar, it's a replacement launcher that lets you browse and launch your games from a single interface. Whether that’s Xbox, Steam, Epic, GOG, emulators, or more, it all pretty much lives in one place.
It's gained such a following thanks in part to its community, which develops custom add-ons. There's one for pretty much anything, and if you couldn’t have guessed, there are custom themes, too. That brings us to XFSE-Compact, created by 'mufflerexoz'.
XFSE-Compact brings the Series X|S experience
The theme aims to bring the UI from Xbox Series X and S consoles straight to Playnite, and it is pretty impressive. It comes complete with an Xbox-style Guide, something I wish replaced Xbox Game Bar on PC, because I loathe it, but I digress.
If you want to try out the launcher, you can download it from the official Playnite website. Then, to install the theme, you can visit the XFSE-Compact GitHub to grab it.
It's all very cool. I have longed for my handheld to actually feel like it belonged alongside my Xbox consoles. While Winhanced gets the job done, I do appreciate consistency across my devices. Picking up a handheld that feels exactly like my actual console really goes a long way.
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Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
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