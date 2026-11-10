I've had my Xbox Ally X for almost a year now, and there's still one thing I genuinely hate about it: the Xbox app. Yes, I know Microsoft's recent refresh claims to have made the app 60% faster, but it's still the same general experience, and I've always disliked how it looks and feels.

Microsoft's official app makes the Xbox Ally X feel less like a portable console and more like a Windows PC with a controller attached (which, of course, it is). Still, I don't want it to feel like a PC; I want it to feel like an Xbox. Well, if you use Playnite, a popular third-party launcher, you actually can.

While I usually stick to Winhanced, Playnite is a popular option that does much of the same job. For those unfamiliar, it's a replacement launcher that lets you browse and launch your games from a single interface. Whether that’s Xbox, Steam, Epic, GOG, emulators, or more, it all pretty much lives in one place.

It's gained such a following thanks in part to its community, which develops custom add-ons. There's one for pretty much anything, and if you couldn’t have guessed, there are custom themes, too. That brings us to XFSE-Compact, created by 'mufflerexoz'.

XFSE-Compact brings the Series X|S experience

Individual game pages feature artwork, descriptions, playtime statistics, and shortcuts to launch games. (Image credit: mufflerexoz)

The theme aims to bring the UI from Xbox Series X and S consoles straight to Playnite, and it is pretty impressive. It comes complete with an Xbox-style Guide, something I wish replaced Xbox Game Bar on PC, because I loathe it, but I digress.

If you want to try out the launcher, you can download it from the official Playnite website. Then, to install the theme, you can visit the XFSE-Compact GitHub to grab it.

It's all very cool. I have longed for my handheld to actually feel like it belonged alongside my Xbox consoles. While Winhanced gets the job done, I do appreciate consistency across my devices. Picking up a handheld that feels exactly like my actual console really goes a long way.

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