Click for next article

Stop me if you've heard this before: The latest PowerToys update adds a utility that should be baked into Windows 11. It's one of those features that feels like a natural extension of your PC. Using it is so seamless, in fact, that after a while you may forget that the utility is part of PowerToys rather than just part of Windows 11.

The above situation happens a lot with PowerToys. Tools like Color Picker, CursorWrap, and PowerDisplay integrate perfectly with Windows 11 and offer features millions of people would benefit from. The latest addition to PowerToys, Window Hopper, falls into the same category.

PowerToys just received an update that adds a new utility and improves what was already one of the best apps on Windows 11. PowerToys v0.101.2362.0 adds Window Hopper, a feature that's basically Alt + Tab but for switching between instances of a specific app.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

You can activate Window Hopper by pressing Alt + backtick (that's the ` in the upper-left corner of your keyboard). Holding Alt and pressing backtick again cycles you through any open windows of the same app you're already in.

You can also customize the shortcut for Window Hopper through the settings page in PowerToys.

For example, if you live in your browser and keep a bunch of windows open, you can swap between them without having to Alt + Tab across all of your other apps. Window Hopper works with any app that can have multiple windows open, including File Explorer.

I use separate browser windows for research, writing, Airtable, and Slack. I often have to snap these side-by-side or group them together. But being able to cycle between just the browser windows through a keyboard shortcut changes my workflow.

As is usually the case, the full change log for the latest PowerToys update is massive. It details Window Hopper, the improvements to the update experience, the compact version of Command Palette, and much more.

Rather than rehash that all here, I'll point you to the official GitHub page for PowerToys. I wanted to specifically highlight Window Hopper because it's one of those utilities that I used once and immediately knew would be a part of my workflow.

PowerToys | Free at GitHub | Free at Microsoft Store This collection of utilities includes a large library of features to enhance the Windows experience. PowerToys is designed with power users in mind, but it has handy features for people who just use their PC for everyday computing too.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.