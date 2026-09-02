This app's massive update supercharges power management on Windows 11
Battery Flyout's latest overhaul brings native ARM64 support, deep app tracking, and a surprisingly useful widget to Windows 11.
I love tiny utilities. If I find a useful flyout, widget, or Taskbar tweak, I'm likely to install it right away. A recent update to Battery Flyout brings power management and tracking to the Taskbar, and it even supports a new widget!
Battery Flyout is a third-party app made by Michał Łeptuch. It lets you switch power modes easily and provides charts about your PC's battery usage.
Some of the features in Battery Flyout are already in Windows 11, but they are spread out across the Settings app and other areas. Battery Flyout brings those options together and makes information and shortcuts easily accessible.
Battery Flyout makes it easy to check which apps are using the most power on your PC.
Battery Flyout's recent update adds support for multiple batteries.
You can switch your PC's power plan through Battery Flyout.
Battery Flyout is one of very few apps to have a quality Windows 11 widget.
You can use Battery Flyout to automate tasks related to battery usage and power management.
Battery Flyout looks natural on Windows 11 following its most recent update.
Łeptuch develops several apps that improve the overall Windows 11 experience, including Calendar Flyout. I spoke with him about the major update to Battery Flyout ahead of its release. Here's the full change log:
- Migrated the app from UWP to Windows App SDK (WinUI 3) on .NET 10 with Native AOT
- Added a full native ARM64 build
- Switched the app to run in Efficiency mode by default
- Removed third-party dependencies in favor of a custom-built system for handling power and battery events
- Added support for multiple batteries
- Added a more detailed chart style for battery levels
- Added the ability to switch chart colors between the default theme and your system accent color
- Added detailed technical information for each installed battery to the flyout
- Added a view of the apps consuming the most power to the flyout
- Replaced the old battery report with the new Power report, covering battery and system summary, per-battery details, app trends, recommendations, and resource usage
- Added the option to choose the units used in reports, including energy and temperature
- Added a new Actions module to automate tasks triggered by specific battery or power events
- Added a widget for the Windows Widgets board showing battery level and charging status
- Expanded support for Apple and Samsung devices, with more of them now reporting battery status
- Added the option to hide the device list when it's empty
- Updated the Bluetooth device icons shown in the flyout's device list
- Added the option to completely disable Bluetooth device scanning
- Added a keyboard shortcut to open the flyout
- Added the ability to change where the flyout appears on your desktop
- Added automatic flyout and context menu positioning for the taskbar layout options introduced in the Windows 11 August 2026 update
- Added the ability to set notifications for any battery level, for both the device and connected Bluetooth devices
- Added the option to set how long notifications stay on screen
- Added support for the Polish language
- Made various minor visual refinements
- Updated the tray icon font and improved its rendering
- Made general stability and performance improvements
A significant change that will affect all Battery Flyout users is that the app has been migrated from UWP to WinUI 3. That change brings better performance and taps into improvements Microsoft is making to WinUI 3 on Windows 11.
Battery Flyout should also use less battery than before since it now runs in Efficiency mode by default.
Similar to iOS and Android, Battery Flyout now has a dedicated page for viewing which apps are consuming the most power.
Some of the improvements will only affect a subset of users but are welcome additions. Battery Flyout now supports multiple batteries, which is useful for the small group of devices with multiple batteries.
The update also brings some under-the-hood improvements, such as switching away from third-party dependencies.
Perhaps the change aimed at the smallest niche is the addition of a Battery Flyout widget for the Windows 11 Widgets panel. That panel, which is built into every single Windows 11 PC, infamously features far fewer than 100 widgets. Battery Flyout will fit nicely between the barely functional Spotify widget and the Tic-Tac-Toe widget.
A recent update to this app improves performance, adds native ARM64 support, and shows more information about the power usage of your PC and apps.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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