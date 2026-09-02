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I love tiny utilities. If I find a useful flyout, widget, or Taskbar tweak, I'm likely to install it right away. A recent update to Battery Flyout brings power management and tracking to the Taskbar, and it even supports a new widget!

Battery Flyout is a third-party app made by Michał Łeptuch. It lets you switch power modes easily and provides charts about your PC's battery usage.

Some of the features in Battery Flyout are already in Windows 11, but they are spread out across the Settings app and other areas. Battery Flyout brings those options together and makes information and shortcuts easily accessible.

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Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Michał Łeptuch) Battery Flyout makes it easy to check which apps are using the most power on your PC. (Image credit: Michał Łeptuch) Battery Flyout's recent update adds support for multiple batteries. (Image credit: Michał Łeptuch) You can switch your PC's power plan through Battery Flyout. (Image credit: Michał Łeptuch) Battery Flyout is one of very few apps to have a quality Windows 11 widget. (Image credit: Michał Łeptuch) You can use Battery Flyout to automate tasks related to battery usage and power management. (Image credit: Michał Łeptuch) Battery Flyout looks natural on Windows 11 following its most recent update. Image 1 of 6 View Original Image 2 of 6 View Original Image 3 of 6 View Original Image 4 of 6 View Original Image 5 of 6 View Original Image 6 of 6 View Original

Łeptuch develops several apps that improve the overall Windows 11 experience, including Calendar Flyout. I spoke with him about the major update to Battery Flyout ahead of its release. Here's the full change log:

Migrated the app from UWP to Windows App SDK (WinUI 3) on .NET 10 with Native AOT

Added a full native ARM64 build

Switched the app to run in Efficiency mode by default

Removed third-party dependencies in favor of a custom-built system for handling power and battery events

Added support for multiple batteries

Added a more detailed chart style for battery levels

Added the ability to switch chart colors between the default theme and your system accent color

Added detailed technical information for each installed battery to the flyout

Added a view of the apps consuming the most power to the flyout

Replaced the old battery report with the new Power report, covering battery and system summary, per-battery details, app trends, recommendations, and resource usage

Added the option to choose the units used in reports, including energy and temperature

Added a new Actions module to automate tasks triggered by specific battery or power events

Added a widget for the Windows Widgets board showing battery level and charging status

Expanded support for Apple and Samsung devices, with more of them now reporting battery status

Added the option to hide the device list when it's empty

Updated the Bluetooth device icons shown in the flyout's device list

Added the option to completely disable Bluetooth device scanning

Added a keyboard shortcut to open the flyout

Added the ability to change where the flyout appears on your desktop

Added automatic flyout and context menu positioning for the taskbar layout options introduced in the Windows 11 August 2026 update

Added the ability to set notifications for any battery level, for both the device and connected Bluetooth devices

Added the option to set how long notifications stay on screen

Added support for the Polish language

Made various minor visual refinements

Updated the tray icon font and improved its rendering

Made general stability and performance improvements

A significant change that will affect all Battery Flyout users is that the app has been migrated from UWP to WinUI 3. That change brings better performance and taps into improvements Microsoft is making to WinUI 3 on Windows 11.

Battery Flyout should also use less battery than before since it now runs in Efficiency mode by default.

Similar to iOS and Android, Battery Flyout now has a dedicated page for viewing which apps are consuming the most power.

Some of the improvements will only affect a subset of users but are welcome additions. Battery Flyout now supports multiple batteries, which is useful for the small group of devices with multiple batteries.

The update also brings some under-the-hood improvements, such as switching away from third-party dependencies.

Perhaps the change aimed at the smallest niche is the addition of a Battery Flyout widget for the Windows 11 Widgets panel. That panel, which is built into every single Windows 11 PC, infamously features far fewer than 100 widgets. Battery Flyout will fit nicely between the barely functional Spotify widget and the Tic-Tac-Toe widget.

Power up Was $3.99 now $3.19 at apps.microsoft.com A recent update to this app improves performance, adds native ARM64 support, and shows more information about the power usage of your PC and apps.

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