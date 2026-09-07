Want your PC to be a bit more like a Mac? The 'Dynamic Island for Windows' just got a big update.
Notchify replicates the Dynamic Island of macOS without requiring an actual notch.
A new Windows app that aims to replicate the Dynamic Island of macOS just got a major update. Notchify now performs better and has new features like a built-in Clipboard history. It's a promising continuation of the app's development.
It's always interesting to pit Windows 11 against macOS. The two operating systems overlap but approach so many challenges in different ways.
While many are passionate defenders of a specific operating system, I think if we're all honest there are features and elements across the aisle worth envying. But it was a bit surprising to see that some Windows 11 users want a macOS-esque notch on the top of their screen.
The notch along the top of certain Macs came out of hardware limitations, not Apple deciding a black cutout of a screen was a brilliant design. But as Apple often does, the company found a way to turn a limitation into a feature that could be marketed. The Dynamic Island is a genuinely useful feature that provides quick access to information, notifications, and quick actions.
Notchify brings that part of the Dynamic Island to Windows 11. You don't need to permanently carve out part of your screen to use it though, which is nice.
Here is the change log for the latest update to Notchify, as shared by the app's developer on Reddit:
Performance and rendering
- Optional GPU (hardware) rendering for much smoother animations
- Large drop in idle CPU and memory use
- Fixed a system-wide keyboard lag some people were hitting
- Better fullscreen detection so it stays out of the way in games
- Selectable frame rate from 60 to 240 Hz, so it can match a high refresh rate monitor
Clipboard and Tray
- Clipboard history built into the island: pin, delete, clear
- Drag items straight out into Discord, WhatsApp, Paint, or Explorer, or click one to copy it
- The file tray now supports drag and drop: drop files in to stash them, drag them out into any app
Notifications
- An in-app notifications panel with swipe to dismiss
- Click a notification to jump straight to the app
- Stacking, like the real thing
New widgets
- To-do and Notes, now with a proper calendar date picker
- Quick System Actions: lock, sleep, mute, dark/light toggle, screenshot, settings
- App Shortcuts: pin apps, folders, or links
- Calendar with your next event
Bluetooth and media
- Connected device card with a battery ring, now including BLE devices
- Media player with scrubbing, shuffle, repeat, and an album-colored visualizer
Quality of life
- Optional hover to reveal: the island appears when your cursor reaches the top edge, even in fullscreen
- Redesigned settings
- 10 languages
- Multi-monitor and high-DPI fixes
Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino took a closer look at Notchify recently. He used a massive 52-inch Dell Ultrasharp monitor, so he can afford to give up a bit of space for convenience.
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"I still don’t love the idea of a notch (it’s not my aesthetic), but I can’t deny how practical it is," said Rubino. "Having a small, centralized hub for quick info saves me from scanning the corners of my display. It’s one of those things that quietly improves workflow without demanding attention."
One of the biggest limitations of Notchify is that it's a third-party app, meaning Windows 11 does not cater to it the way macOS does to the Dynamic Island. Apps do not wrap around Notchify, which can result in content being covered.
Notchify costs $1.99. There is a free trial available, so there's no harm in giving it a try.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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