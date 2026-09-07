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A new Windows app that aims to replicate the Dynamic Island of macOS just got a major update. Notchify now performs better and has new features like a built-in Clipboard history. It's a promising continuation of the app's development.

It's always interesting to pit Windows 11 against macOS. The two operating systems overlap but approach so many challenges in different ways.

While many are passionate defenders of a specific operating system, I think if we're all honest there are features and elements across the aisle worth envying. But it was a bit surprising to see that some Windows 11 users want a macOS-esque notch on the top of their screen.

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The notch along the top of certain Macs came out of hardware limitations, not Apple deciding a black cutout of a screen was a brilliant design. But as Apple often does, the company found a way to turn a limitation into a feature that could be marketed. The Dynamic Island is a genuinely useful feature that provides quick access to information, notifications, and quick actions.

Notchify brings that part of the Dynamic Island to Windows 11. You don't need to permanently carve out part of your screen to use it though, which is nice.

Here is the change log for the latest update to Notchify, as shared by the app's developer on Reddit:

Performance and rendering

Optional GPU (hardware) rendering for much smoother animations

Large drop in idle CPU and memory use

Fixed a system-wide keyboard lag some people were hitting

Better fullscreen detection so it stays out of the way in games

Selectable frame rate from 60 to 240 Hz, so it can match a high refresh rate monitor

Clipboard and Tray

Clipboard history built into the island: pin, delete, clear

Drag items straight out into Discord, WhatsApp, Paint, or Explorer, or click one to copy it

The file tray now supports drag and drop: drop files in to stash them, drag them out into any app

Notifications

An in-app notifications panel with swipe to dismiss

Click a notification to jump straight to the app

Stacking, like the real thing

New widgets

To-do and Notes, now with a proper calendar date picker

Quick System Actions: lock, sleep, mute, dark/light toggle, screenshot, settings

App Shortcuts: pin apps, folders, or links

Calendar with your next event

Bluetooth and media

Connected device card with a battery ring, now including BLE devices

Media player with scrubbing, shuffle, repeat, and an album-colored visualizer

Quality of life

Optional hover to reveal: the island appears when your cursor reaches the top edge, even in fullscreen

Redesigned settings

10 languages

Multi-monitor and high-DPI fixes

Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino took a closer look at Notchify recently. He used a massive 52-inch Dell Ultrasharp monitor, so he can afford to give up a bit of space for convenience.

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"I still don’t love the idea of a notch (it’s not my aesthetic), but I can’t deny how practical it is," said Rubino. "Having a small, centralized hub for quick info saves me from scanning the corners of my display. It’s one of those things that quietly improves workflow without demanding attention."

One of the biggest limitations of Notchify is that it's a third-party app, meaning Windows 11 does not cater to it the way macOS does to the Dynamic Island. Apps do not wrap around Notchify, which can result in content being covered.

Notchify costs $1.99 . There is a free trial available, so there's no harm in giving it a try.

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