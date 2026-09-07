It looks like Microsoft is working on a handy new widget for Windows 11 that will display the status of your device's battery, along with any wireless peripherals connected to your PC. References to such a widget were first discovered on Discord in the latest Windows 11 preview builds, though it doesn't appear to be functional just yet.

The new battery widget will be available in the Windows 11 Widget Board and will also be placeable on the Windows 11 lock screen, too. Although it's not functional just yet, strings and assets are already present in the latest builds, revealing how the widget will function and what it will actually look like.

The widget features light and dark mode themes and will show devices in a vertical list, starting with your PC battery at the top. Each device will include an icon representing the peripheral, along with the name of the device and the battery percentage. The widget will also be able to show when a device is charging, or has energy saver enabled or disabled.

Of course, other platforms have featured a battery widget of some kind of years. Both Android and iOS have battery widgets that show the battery levels of all accessories connected, and now Windows 11 is catching up with the same feature.

The new battery widget will be a nice addition to the Widgets Board, which many might argue has been kind of useless since its debut in 2021. While some apps have taken advantage of it, most apps haven't. Phone Link, OneDrive, and Weather are the only useful widgets I've found on Windows 11, and it would be nice to have some more.

In fact, more system-level widgets wouldn't go amiss. Widgets for checking on current CPU or memory usage would be a nice addition alongside the battery widget, though there's no sign that this is in the works just yet. For now, we just have the battery widget to look forward to, which I'm happy to see is in development.

Now, if only we could convince Microsoft to let us pin widgets to the Start menu or desktop. Perhaps then they'd actually get some use!

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