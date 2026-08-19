5 more must-have Windows 11 apps — this time from Reddit and our readers
You shared your favorite tools to fix Windows 11, and these five reader-recommended apps belong on every PC.
Last month, I shared six apps I install immediately after a clean install of Windows 11 or when setting up a PC. Each of those apps enhances an experience on Windows 11 or replaces a Microsoft tool. In the case of PowerToys, it's a Microsoft tool that replaces other Microsoft tools.
What I'm working on this week: I'm testing new Windows 11 apps, such as AltTabby to improve my experience at my desk.
Members of the Windows Central community and the Windows Central subreddit shared their favorite apps in the same category, and I'm gathering them all together here. I've also added AltTabby as a bonus pick and Blip, which Reddit helped me find as an AirDrop alternative for Windows.
I loved reading through all your app suggestions after my last piece, and I’d be thrilled to keep this series going. If you have even more must-have Windows 11 apps, please let me know!
5 more must-have Windows 11 apps
This app switches the theme of your PC at scheduled times, such as enabling dark mode after sunset. It's always been a bit odd that Windows does not have this as an option by default, but Auto Dark Mode does a great job.
With EarTrumpet you can control the volume of your devices and applications. It's one of those apps you set up once and then forget it's there, but you'll notice it missing if you fail to install it on a new PC.
This app allows you to send and receive files across your devices. It's a bit like AirDrop, but it works with Windows, iOS, and Android.
This app replaces the Alt+Tab experience on Windows 11 with one that is more customizable. You can choose between five different views, and AltTabby can learn your frequently used apps to keep them close by.
Calendar Flyout | $3.99 at Microsoft Store
This app brings back the calendar flyout from Windows 10. The flyout shows your calendar events and allows you to create new events without opening a separate app.
Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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