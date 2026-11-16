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Xbox turned 25 over the weekend, and the company made quite the splash with its anniversary announcements. Alongside the news of Xbox Playback, more Original Xbox games coming to PC, and achievements for some of those retro titles, we also got a nostalgic treat (I couldn't think of anything better to call it): the ability to switch between different startup animations, dating all the way back to 2001.

I’m still waiting for achievements for Star Wars: Republic Commando (please, Xbox!), but in the meantime, it is nice to finally pick from a wider variety of boot-up screens.

A few months ago, after Asha Sharma took over as Xbox CEO, we started seeing a slew of updates for Xbox consoles. One of the earlier updates, introduced back in September, added the ability to change your startup animation. Initially, players only had the options to pick from the Xbox Series, Xbox One, and the latest "We Are Xbox" animations. But fans were clamoring for more, and on the 25th anniversary of the brand, Xbox delivered.

Fans can now pick between three separate startup animations from the console’s history, ranging from the Original Xbox to the Xbox 360, and even the Xbox 360 Kinect update.

I myself will be going with the original Xbox 360 startup animation, as it still remains my favorite. The update is available across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and I always feel a nice warm twinge in my heart when the Xbox One isn’t left out.

How to change your Xbox startup animation

Xbox 25 - Original Xbox and Xbox 360 Startup Animations on Xbox Series X/S - YouTube Watch On

If you want to change your startup animation on Xbox One or Series X|S, you can do so by following these steps:

On your Xbox, go to Settings. Within Settings, go to System. With System settings open, select the Startup option. From here, you should see all available startup animations.

I think this is a great addition. I will admit, though, that it would be nice to see Xbox take this one step further and give fans the ability to have custom animations.

Or, heck, I’d love to see the return of rewards from games, like how we used to be able to get Avatar clothing. It’d be nice if doing certain things in a game rewarded you with a new startup animation, but I doubt we’ll ever see something like that.

Do let me know in the comments what startup animation will be your go-to, and be sure to take part in our poll below!

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