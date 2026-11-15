DOOM Slayer is coming to Rainbow Six Siege X — "We got him?" The head of Rainbow Six Siege couldn't believe it
The heavy weapons guy is getting a heavy metal skin as the legendary lead character from the DOOM series is making another crossover.
Rainbow Six Siege has been absolutely hammering skins in the last few years, not only with their own unique creations but also with collaborative additions like Master Chief, Dead by Daylight, Payday, The Boys, and other iconic franchises. Skins that do so well that another big-time name is coming to R6.
Now, one of, if not the original, looks-maxing-defining franchises has entered the arena: DOOM Slayer comes to Rainbow Six Siege this December to start Year 11, Season 4 content for the world's favorite tactical shooter.
Sitting down with the creative director of Rainbow Six Siege X, Joshua Mills, he couldn't believe the news: "We get him? Like, he's going to be in the game? This is fantastic. And I was like, can we get the music? Can we do something with the music? We've got to do something with the music."
Even during the initial presentation the day before my interview with him, he couldn't help but glow about getting the chance to put the DOOM Slayer in Siege: "It's super cool to be able to do this stuff. We've had the opportunity to be able to work with Microsoft in the past, too, when you think of Halo. Chief, I was beyond excited about that as well. I'm not going to lie, it was almost very emotional to be able to actually touch that franchise because of being such a big fan of it for all these years."
While we don't have a massive number of specifics, we do know the operator who will be graced by the Slayer is none other than Tachanka. The flame-wielding demon slayer will get the terrifying skin added to his collection.
The DOOM Slayer collection will be available on December 22, 2026. Available on all platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.
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Michael has been gaming since he was five when his mother first bought a Super Nintendo from Blockbuster. Having written for a now-defunct website in the past, he's joined Windows Central as a contributor to spreading his 30+ years of love for gaming with everyone he can. His favorites include Red Dead Redemption, all the way to the controversial Dark Souls 2.
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