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Rainbow Six Siege has been absolutely hammering skins in the last few years, not only with their own unique creations but also with collaborative additions like Master Chief, Dead by Daylight, Payday, The Boys, and other iconic franchises. Skins that do so well that another big-time name is coming to R6.

Now, one of, if not the original, looks-maxing-defining franchises has entered the arena: DOOM Slayer comes to Rainbow Six Siege this December to start Year 11, Season 4 content for the world's favorite tactical shooter.

Sitting down with the creative director of Rainbow Six Siege X, Joshua Mills, he couldn't believe the news: "We get him? Like, he's going to be in the game? This is fantastic. And I was like, can we get the music? Can we do something with the music? We've got to do something with the music."

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Victory Celebration inbound. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Even during the initial presentation the day before my interview with him, he couldn't help but glow about getting the chance to put the DOOM Slayer in Siege: "It's super cool to be able to do this stuff. We've had the opportunity to be able to work with Microsoft in the past, too, when you think of Halo. Chief, I was beyond excited about that as well. I'm not going to lie, it was almost very emotional to be able to actually touch that franchise because of being such a big fan of it for all these years."



While we don't have a massive number of specifics, we do know the operator who will be graced by the Slayer is none other than Tachanka. The flame-wielding demon slayer will get the terrifying skin added to his collection.

The DOOM Slayer collection will be available on December 22, 2026. Available on all platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

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