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On October 23, 2026, the official X account of Stellar Blade revealed that the game is going to have a collaboration with Overwatch titled "Overwatch X Eve Protocol ".

Like past collaborations with other franchises, Overwatch will no doubt create new cosmetic rewards based on Stellar Blade's main characters and pass them on to Overwatch's Heroes.

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The date for this collaboration and its content have not been specified at this time.

You have my attention! Overwatch x EVE Protocol collaboration incoming https://t.co/gvxQzarG1tOctober 23, 2026

For those unaware, Stellar Blade is a character action game where you play as EVE, a soldier dispatched to Earth to liberate it from monstrous alien invaders called the Naytiba.

It's gained quite the cult following and critical acclaim since its release in 2024 for its in-depth combat gameplay and appealing main character, EVE. Ever since it ditched PlayStation exclusivity and started releasing on other platforms like PC and soon Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox fans have been rallying for an Xbox Series X|S port.

With this expected collaboration with Overwatch, a first-party Xbox franchise, there might be a chance we could get an Xbox version of Stellar Blade down the pipeline.

Would you like to play Stellar Blade on Xbox?

Stellar Blade PC - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

I wouldn't mind giving Stellar Blade a chance if it lands on Xbox Series X|S, especially with Xbox Play Anywhere so I can play it while travelling on holiday.

Its gameplay looks fun and gives off the same over-the-top feel as classic combat-heavy titles like Nier: Automata and Bayonetta (it's even getting a crossover Bayonetta skin for EVE when the game lands on Nintendo Switch 2).

But what do you think? Could this Overwatch collaboration be hinting at an Xbox Series X|S port of Stellar Blade? Would you play it if it landed on Xbox? Do you think Stellar Blade's sequel, Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, will come to Xbox as well?

If you have any thoughts on the matter, please let us know in the comments, poll, or Reddit.

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