We're just days away from World of Warcraft: Forever's launch on November 4, 2026, but it looks like Microsoft may have spoiled a major surprise: WoW may be coming to Xbox after all.

The rumor recently exploded on Reddit via u/hazedesunna, who spotted that Xbox UK's X account posted, "Don't forget to leave some space for these games coming to Xbox this November ⚔️" with images of Shrek 2: Remastered and World of Warcraft: Forever.

However, Xbox UK quickly took the post down and responded, "Hi there, this post was deleted as World of Warcraft: Forever will be available on PC and Mac via Battle.Net, and is not available on XBOX. This was our mistake so we needed to remove it and repost. We apologies[sic] for the confusion this may have caused."

Was this really a mistake or an accidental spoiler?

@mikescoates Hi there, this post was deleted as World of Warcraft: Forever will be available on PC and Mac via https://t.co/Uk38QkNSVc, and is not available on XBOX. This was our mistake so we needed to remove it and repost. We apologies for the confusion this may have caused.November 1, 2026

At face value, this was a genuine mistake on Xbox UK's part for placing the wrong game on a social post. But to entertain speculation for a moment, what if this post wasn't a mistake and Microsoft was hastily trying to cover it up to save face?

After all, we've been getting a fair amount of rumors about Blizzard's iconic MMORPG coming to Xbox for a while now, from Brazilian classifications to Blizzard wanting World of Warcraft playable 'on whatever you want' while name-dropping Project Helix.

Plus, with World of Warcraft: Forever having Xbox controller support, it's only a matter of time before it gets ported onto consoles.

As World of Warcraft: Forever launches, Retail continues to fall

- Wheels don't spin when in motion - Front wheel is clipped into the ground - Gnomes sit halfway over the handlebars Thank you, Blizzard. Very cool. https://t.co/F3X3ctmBB0November 1, 2026

Whatever the future holds for World of Warcraft: Forever, it's certainly looking better than the Retail version right now, which continues to degrade in quality.

On top of rushed content, poor writing, and controversial housing pricing, World of Warcraft can't even do monthly Trading Post content properly now, as its most recent batch of items is totally broken.

I really hope World of Warcraft: Forever can make up for World of Warcraft: Retail's current shoddy state because at this rate, I may just go back to playing Final Fantasy XIV when its latest expansion launches next year in February.

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