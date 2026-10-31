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Taking on towering monsters? Just another Tuesday for the Warrior of Light.

Square Enix has concluded its Final Fantasy XIV FanFest Japan event with another Keynote preview of Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold, the latest expansion for Final Fantasy's most popular MMORPG.

During it, it showed new gameplay info, trailers, and a new release date for the expansion. Instead of releasing in January 2027, Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold will now release on February 23, 2027, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Pre-orders for the expansion will go live on November 4, 2026, and anyone who pre-orders it will get early access to Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold on February 19, 2027.

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FINAL FANTASY XIV: Evercold - New Job: Zephyr - YouTube Watch On

Another major highlight from the Final Fantasy XIV FanFest Japan event is the reveal of a new player Job called Zephyr. This is a Ranged-DPS Class that peppers enemies from afar with a crossbow while calling forth a falcon companion to aid it in battle.

Other announcements include:

A new teaser trailer for its upcoming 24-man Alliance Raid crossover with the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime franchise.

A new difficulty tier for 8-Man Raids called "Fierce", which is designed to be the middle ground between "Normal" and "Savage" difficulties.

New battle content called " Gauntlet of Power ", which is a 4-player boss-rush dungeon.

", which is a 4-player boss-rush dungeon. A closer look at Final Fantasy XIV's cast of characters, new areas, and dungeons.

A preview of its branching narrative, which lets players tackle the Main Scenario Quests in different orders beyond a certain point in the story, with auto-scaling dungeons to accommodate it.

NA/EU tests for Same-Region Player Matching will begin on November 10, 2026, and China's tests will begin on December 1, 2026.

A preview of its Seasonal Gear/Raiding gear system, quality-of-life, and other miscellaneous features.

A Collector’s Bundle Edition containing an art box, a Reaper Figure, an Ethos metel keychain, Köttr mini plush, a tapestry of the Fourth, an in-game Valhallar Odin Mount, an in-game Entreat Crystal Emote, and an in-game Bastion Weapon: the Crystal Skyltborg.

All this sounds cool, but where's the "Evolved" combat mode?

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Evercold | Full Trailer | Launches February 23, 2027 - YouTube Watch On

Final Fantasy XIV got me quite interested in the game again with its awesome-looking Bastion Tank Job. However, Square Enix still hasn't shown us Evercold's new "Evolved" Mode, which is being hyped to breathe new life into the MMORPG's combat system by changing the abilities and rotations of all Player Jobs.

In my opinion, this will be the ultimate deciding factor if I decide to play Final Fantasy XIV, because after playing World of Warcraft's much faster and more chaotic combat system, Final Fantasy XIV's combat feels slow and sluggish by comparison.

Here's hoping we get an actual deep dive of Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold's "Evolved" Mode soon before it launches next February; otherwise, I'm afraid I'll be skipping this expansion because I'm going to get burned as I did with Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

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