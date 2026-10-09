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Unleash the monstrous power of yōkai in Shadow of the Road.

Owlcat Games has announced it will delay the release of its upcoming CRPG, Shadow of the Road, from November 12, 2026, to March 10, 2027, on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Owlcat Games made this decision so that Shadow of the Road's developers, Another Angler Games, will have more time to polish its tactical, turn-based combat system and character progression and iron out any remaining technical issues before release.

In the meantime, Owlcat Games will be releasing more videos and gameplay updates to keep players occupied as they wait.

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I'm perfectly happy waiting for this intriguing CRPG until it's refined at it's best

The journey is going to take a little longer. Shadow of the Road release is rescheduled to March 2027. We will be reporting further improvements to the game in coming updates. https://t.co/nJPJLMP9ckOctober 9, 2026

Normally, I'd be sad having to wait longer for a game I'm interested in due to delays. However, considering Shadow of the Road's prior release date of November 12. 2026, puts it right in the middle of hotly anticipated titles like World of Warcraft: Forever and Grand Theft Auto 6, I believe Owlcat Games is making the right call here.

It would be a shame to see Shadow of the Road get buried by the presence of AAA titles because it is an incredibly intriguing game that I, after playing and loving its Alpha Test, believe has the potential to be a great hit among CRPG fans.

It has an interesting setting where you travel across a war-torn, alternate 1860s Japan, fighting demons and steampunk mecha in turn-based battles, recruit a squad of fascinating samurai characters and gifted mystics, and engage with compelling dialogue choices that alter the story based on which party members you elect to speak during conversations.

Sadly, there's still no announcement of Shadow of the Road releasing on Xbox or Xbox on PC with Xbox Play Anywhere. Here's hoping that if it sells well next year when it launches on March 10, 2026, it will convince Owlcat Games to release it on Xbox platforms, as this game would be one heck of a good title to play on the go with the Xbox Ally.

Samurai CRPG ⚔️ Shadow of the Road: at store.steampowered.com

The land of feudal-era Japan is embroiled in a terrible civil war waged with steampunk war machines and otherworldly sorcery. Journey with a band of heroes across this war-torn realm, battle hordes of villains and monsters, and decide Japan’s fate in Shadow of the Road. • Steam

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