One of my favorite survival horror games is getting a brutal new chapter this December, and it’s only $10
Return to the terrifying world of Cronos: The New Dawn to experience new weapons, stories, and horrors when its DLC expansion, Cronos: Lazarus, launches on December 3, 2026
The long wait for Cronos: The New Dawn's DLC expansion, Cronos: Lazarus, is almost over, as Bloober Team has revealed its release date and price tag.
The expansion will be released on December 3, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5, and will cost $9.99. Additionally, a Nintendo Switch 2 version of this DLC will be released sometime in the first quarter of 2027.
Witness the origins of the Warden in Cronos: Lazarus
Cronos: Lazarus will have players step into the role of the Warden, a mysterious character from the base of Cronos: The New Dawn. In this DLC expansion, you will witness the Warden's story from his beginnings as the Pathfinder to how he became who he is now.
Throughout this adventure, you will uncover dark secrets of the Collective, fight hordes of monsters using new weapons and abilities like teleportation and decoy holograms, and fend off the pursuit of a new enemy called the Tracker.
Crono: The New Dawn was one of our favorite Xbox titles last year, and judging by the gameplay deep dive we've seen of this DLC last July and today's Story trailer, it's about to get even better and scarier when Cronos: Lazarus drops on December 3, 2026.
If you haven't played Cronos: The New Dawn yet, now's the best time to jump in, as Bloober Team is offering the game at a 50% discount on all digital storefronts for the Halloween season.
Step into a grim world where time and space have been twisted beyond repair, humanity has mostly turned into ravenous monsters, and the only way to survive is by travelling to the past to extract souls of the living.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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