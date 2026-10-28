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The long wait for Cronos: The New Dawn's DLC expansion, Cronos: Lazarus, is almost over, as Bloober Team has revealed its release date and price tag.

The expansion will be released on December 3, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5, and will cost $9.99. Additionally, a Nintendo Switch 2 version of this DLC will be released sometime in the first quarter of 2027.

Witness the origins of the Warden in Cronos: Lazarus

Cronos: Lazarus | Story Trailer & Release Date Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Cronos: Lazarus will have players step into the role of the Warden, a mysterious character from the base of Cronos: The New Dawn. In this DLC expansion, you will witness the Warden's story from his beginnings as the Pathfinder to how he became who he is now.

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Throughout this adventure, you will uncover dark secrets of the Collective, fight hordes of monsters using new weapons and abilities like teleportation and decoy holograms, and fend off the pursuit of a new enemy called the Tracker.

Crono: The New Dawn was one of our favorite Xbox titles last year, and judging by the gameplay deep dive we've seen of this DLC last July and today's Story trailer, it's about to get even better and scarier when Cronos: Lazarus drops on December 3, 2026.

If you haven't played Cronos: The New Dawn yet, now's the best time to jump in, as Bloober Team is offering the game at a 50% discount on all digital storefronts for the Halloween season.

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