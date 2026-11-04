What madness shall we bear witness to in WH40K: Rogue Trader's final DLC expansion?

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, one of my favorite RPGs in years, is releasing its final DLC expansion, "Processional of the Damned", on December 8, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

It will feature a brand new storyline, a new party member, a new "Zealot" archetype, new enemies to battle, new gameplay features, new gear, and much more.

Here's what you need to know about the "Processional of the Damned" DLC.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader | Final DLC Release Date Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The expansion will have players meet a recruitable companion named Stella, a miraculist raised by the Order of Saint Cognatius.

She leads you on a trip across the galaxy to explore a giant voidship graveyard infamously known as the "Processional of the Damned" due to a mysterious force calling her there.

Things get dicey quickly as you and your crew get trapped within the voidship graveyard. Now must work with the survivors of a lost missionary expedition to uncover the Processional of the Damned's mysteries, learn what drew Stella to this accursed place, and find a way to escape before the Forces of Chaos or worse things slaughter you.

Image 1 of 5 Meet Stella the Miraculist. (Image credit: Owlcat Games) Chaos Space Marines from the Black Legion. (Image credit: Owlcat Games) New hammers for the "Zealot" archetype (Image credit: Owlcat Games) Iyanden Aeldari (Image credit: Owlcat Games) New Grenade launchers to grab. (Image credit: Owlcat Games) Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

As this is Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's last DLC expansion, it's going all out with tons of new gameplay features, including:

Stella, a new Miraculist companion who can set enemies on fire with psychic Pyromancy and change their abilities mid-fight depending on Veil Degradation or how many Psykers there are currently in your party.

A playable "Zealot" archetype that's all about smashing enemies to death with hammers and other bludgeoning melee weapons.

New enemies to fight, including Chaos Space Marines from the Black Legion and Aeldari from the Iyanden Craftworld.

A new "Insanity" gameplay mechanic that will inflict horrifying effects on all of your companions, especially Stella.

New weapons (including a Grenade Launcher), a new romance option, new companion events, new items, new space exploration options, and other hidden surprises.

I'm going to miss this wonderfully dark and amazing RPG take on WH40K

Praise the Undying Emperor (Image credit: Windows Central (Alex Cope) | Owlcat Games)

Out of all the RPGs I've played these past few years, I've never been so enthralled by one as much as Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Not only was it the best introduction to Warhammer 40,000's vast, complex universe lore for newcomers, but it's also a brilliant game in its own right.

Its characters had rich personalities with intriguing arcs; its turn-based tactical combat was brutal and satisfying; its storylines had me hooked from beginning to end, and its vast array of dialogue choices had meaningful consequences while vastly improving replay value.

On top of that, every expansion released for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader was jam-packed with amazing content that aimed to make the whole game better, rather than just a few extra bits here and there.

So I can't wait to see what insane final adventures Owlcat Games has in store for us when Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's Processional of the Damned DLC expansion launches on December 8, 2026.

Whatever it is, it will be a great way to kill time while waiting for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's successor, Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, to come out next year.

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