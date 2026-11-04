Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's final DLC locks in a release date, and it's going to be the best Xmas gift ever for WH40K fans
Explore a Voidship graveyard and purge heretics in the "Processional of the Damned" expansion, coming soon.
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, one of my favorite RPGs in years, is releasing its final DLC expansion, "Processional of the Damned", on December 8, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.
It will feature a brand new storyline, a new party member, a new "Zealot" archetype, new enemies to battle, new gameplay features, new gear, and much more.
Here's what you need to know about the "Processional of the Damned" DLC.
The expansion will have players meet a recruitable companion named Stella, a miraculist raised by the Order of Saint Cognatius.
She leads you on a trip across the galaxy to explore a giant voidship graveyard infamously known as the "Processional of the Damned" due to a mysterious force calling her there.
Things get dicey quickly as you and your crew get trapped within the voidship graveyard. Now must work with the survivors of a lost missionary expedition to uncover the Processional of the Damned's mysteries, learn what drew Stella to this accursed place, and find a way to escape before the Forces of Chaos or worse things slaughter you.
As this is Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's last DLC expansion, it's going all out with tons of new gameplay features, including:
- Stella, a new Miraculist companion who can set enemies on fire with psychic Pyromancy and change their abilities mid-fight depending on Veil Degradation or how many Psykers there are currently in your party.
- A playable "Zealot" archetype that's all about smashing enemies to death with hammers and other bludgeoning melee weapons.
- New enemies to fight, including Chaos Space Marines from the Black Legion and Aeldari from the Iyanden Craftworld.
- A new "Insanity" gameplay mechanic that will inflict horrifying effects on all of your companions, especially Stella.
- New weapons (including a Grenade Launcher), a new romance option, new companion events, new items, new space exploration options, and other hidden surprises.
I'm going to miss this wonderfully dark and amazing RPG take on WH40K
Out of all the RPGs I've played these past few years, I've never been so enthralled by one as much as Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Not only was it the best introduction to Warhammer 40,000's vast, complex universe lore for newcomers, but it's also a brilliant game in its own right.
Its characters had rich personalities with intriguing arcs; its turn-based tactical combat was brutal and satisfying; its storylines had me hooked from beginning to end, and its vast array of dialogue choices had meaningful consequences while vastly improving replay value.
On top of that, every expansion released for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader was jam-packed with amazing content that aimed to make the whole game better, rather than just a few extra bits here and there.
So I can't wait to see what insane final adventures Owlcat Games has in store for us when Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's Processional of the Damned DLC expansion launches on December 8, 2026.
Whatever it is, it will be a great way to kill time while waiting for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's successor, Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, to come out next year.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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