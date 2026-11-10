For a couple of weeks, Owlcat Games has been teasing the release date of its highly anticipated follow-up to Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy.

The hints have now ended as the game's latest trailer confirms that Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy will launch on January 28, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store.

Information regarding the release of its Nintendo Switch 2 port will be revealed at a later date.

Release Date Trailer | Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy - YouTube Watch On

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy is a turn-based CRPG set in the grim dark sci-fi universe of Warhammer 40,000. You play as an acolyte of the Inquisition, a secretive, powerful organization tasked with purging heretics, cultists, and daemons serving the Ruinous Powers of Chaos by any means necessary in the name of the Imperium of Man.

You will conduct Investigations to weed out heretical scum from the Calixis Sector, condemn the innocent and guilty depending on your choices, recruit powerful allies to your cause, uncover the secret behind the mysterious Tyrant Star, and do battle with enemies in brutal, tactical turn-based combat.

I played the beta test for Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy a few months ago and thoroughly enjoyed it for how twisted it was. The combat is shaping up to be savagely satisfying and challenging; the storylines are dark and intriguing, and it offers plenty of ways to shape the story depending on how morally corrupt or by-the-book you want to conduct investigations.

I'm glad I don't have to wait months after finishing Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's final DLC (releasing in December 2026) to play Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy because I've been looking for this game for ages.

Here's hoping that Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy will live up to my expectations and end up being just as fun as Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (one of my favorite RPGs of this generation of gaming) when it launches on January 28, 2027.

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