Why wait for Black Friday when Dell's productivity laptops with 16GB of RAM and plenty of storage are already discounted?

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Black Friday is inching closer, but that doesn't mean you should wait for bargains on Windows laptops built for productivity before then. Dell is offering a selection of its laptops featuring 16GB of RAM for reliable performance under load, 1TB SSDs for plenty of storage space, and a range of portable sizes to suit you.

That includes the Dell 15 ($1,099.99 at Dell, was $1,149.99), Dell 16 ($1,199.99 at Dell, was $1,349.99), and Dell 14 Plus ($1,399.99 at Dell, was $1,579.99).

See all deals at Dell.com

Which of these Dell laptops is best for you?

The Dell 14 Plus laptop on display (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

If you're looking for an affordable yet capable laptop, the Dell 15 offers the best value compared to the other laptops in this roundup.

It's equipped with a 15.6" (Non-Touch) FHD display with 1920x1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate to render images, videos, and writing with sharp details, so you don't have to squint at your work when typing or worry about blurry video feed when hosting stream meetings.

It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7000 7730U CPU and 16GB RAM that will make short work of Office, web browsing, and other productivity tasks while offering a ton of space to back up your precious files with its 1TB SSD.

However, if you've got the budget for more processing power, then go for the Dell 14 Plus Laptop.

It's won high praise from our friends at TechRadar for its 13+ hour battery, great portability due to its ultra-thin design, and 14-inch non-touch QHD+ display with 120Hz and Anti-glare protection.

Best of all, the Dell 14 Plus offers the best single-core performance for everyday use and heavy workloads thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 256V CPU, 16GB, and 1TB SSD.

Can these laptops have their RAM and SSDs replaced? Only the Dell 15 laptop can have its RAM replaced, as it isn't soldered like the ones in the Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 laptops. All of these laptops can have their SSDs swapped out and replaced with larger ones.

Are the good for gaming? The Dell 15, Dell 16, and Dell 14 Plus aren't designed for gaming due to their integrated graphics cards, so they will struggle to run most games beyond extremely light titles like Minecraft. Stick to cloud gaming.

Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal? It depends on whether you're willing to wait until Black Friday for a bigger discount or if you're in need of a new laptop for work/casual use right now and don't have time to wait for a killer deal.

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