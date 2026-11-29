The Xbox accessories everyone forgets about have some of the best Cyber Monday deals — A forgotten aisle of must-haves
Charging docks, chatpads, media remotes, and other overlooked Xbox gadgets are enjoying surprisingly great discounts right now.
The biggest Cyber Monday Xbox deals usually focus on consoles (which, so far, are completely absent), alongside games and headsets, but some of the lesser-known accessories that make my daily gaming experience more convenient often get overlooked.
That's especially true this year, when a handful of smaller gadgets are seeing solid discounts on Amazon. My personal favorites are 8BitDo's Charging Dock, down to $19.99 (from $24.99), and an 8K HDMI cable for just $5.52. They might not be particularly exciting, but they solve the little annoyances every Xbox owner eventually runs into, so it's better to plan ahead.
Keep your Xbox controllers topped up with 8BitDo's Charging Dock, which features an LED indicator for when charging is done, magnetic secure charging, and a 1100 mAh rechargeable battery pack that can deliver 15 hours of playtime on a 3-hour charge.
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If you want to watch Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, or other streaming platforms on Xbox and navigate their menus more intuitively than with an Xbox controller, the 8BitDo Remote for Xbox is the way to do it.
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Charge two Xbox gamepads at once using NinABXY's Upgraded Controller Charger Station, which includes two 6200 mWh rechargeable battery packs (compatible with Xbox One/One X/S/Elite 1 & Series X|S controllers) with 18-25 hours of playtime on a 4-5 hour charge.
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Protect the lifespan of your Xbox Series S by plugging it into this cooling stand to improve its airflow while charging two Xbox controllers at the same time.
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Save desk space while keeping your Xbox Series X and controllers organized by mounting them on the wall using this Wall Mount kit. It supports up to 30lbs, features a perforated bottom for airflow, and includes interior pads to hold the console securely without scratching it.
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Plug this handy keyboard into your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Xbox Elite controller to type messages and passwords faster and navigate the Xbox dashboard UI and search engines more intuitively.
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Plugging this 8K HDMI cable into your Xbox Series X will help it achieve full 4K resolution at 120Hz with VRR support without screen flickering or signal dropouts.
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Is it worth waiting until Cyber Monday for a better deal?
There's a chance some of these extended Black Friday discounts will persist or even get lower during Cyber Monday, as it's a tech-themed sales event. However, most of these deals say they will end by tomorrow; it's best to strike now while the iron's hot, so to speak.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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