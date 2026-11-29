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The biggest Cyber Monday Xbox deals usually focus on consoles (which, so far, are completely absent), alongside games and headsets, but some of the lesser-known accessories that make my daily gaming experience more convenient often get overlooked.

That's especially true this year, when a handful of smaller gadgets are seeing solid discounts on Amazon. My personal favorites are 8BitDo's Charging Dock, down to $19.99 (from $24.99), and an 8K HDMI cable for just $5.52. They might not be particularly exciting, but they solve the little annoyances every Xbox owner eventually runs into, so it's better to plan ahead.

Save 20% ($5) 8BitDo Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Keep your Xbox controllers topped up with 8BitDo's Charging Dock, which features an LED indicator for when charging is done, magnetic secure charging, and a 1100 mAh rechargeable battery pack that can deliver 15 hours of playtime on a 3-hour charge. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($4) 8BitDo Media Remote for Xbox: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

If you want to watch Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, or other streaming platforms on Xbox and navigate their menus more intuitively than with an Xbox controller, the 8BitDo Remote for Xbox is the way to do it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($9.92) NinABXY Upgraded Controller Charger Station: was $32.99 now $23.07 at Amazon

Charge two Xbox gamepads at once using NinABXY's Upgraded Controller Charger Station, which includes two 6200 mWh rechargeable battery packs (compatible with Xbox One/One X/S/Elite 1 & Series X|S controllers) with 18-25 hours of playtime on a 4-5 hour charge. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($5) Auarte Keyboard for Xbox Controller: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Plug this handy keyboard into your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Xbox Elite controller to type messages and passwords faster and navigate the Xbox dashboard UI and search engines more intuitively. Read more Read less ▼

Is it worth waiting until Cyber Monday for a better deal? There's a chance some of these extended Black Friday discounts will persist or even get lower during Cyber Monday, as it's a tech-themed sales event. However, most of these deals say they will end by tomorrow; it's best to strike now while the iron's hot, so to speak.

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